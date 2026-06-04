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The Bitcoin performance over the last year has disappointed investors as the cryptocurrency’s price has stalled below $100,000. Even now, with the price seeing some recovery, it has remained muted, and there has not been any notable recovery in the price. With the second quarter coming to an end, a crypto analyst has outlined what investors can expect for the pioneer cryptocurrency, not just for this month, but for its performance through the end of the year 2026.

How Bitcoin Could Close The Second Quarter (Q2)

Pseudonymous crypto analyst Aralez shared their predictions for the last three quarters, and for the second quarter, the analyst takes a bearish stance. During this time, the crypto analyst predicts that both Bitcoin and the crypto market will see major downside.

For the stock market, the analyst sees the S&P dropping to $7,400, and the Bitcoin price taking a similar route and dropping to $58,000, and the Ethereum price moving lower. Given that only this month is left of Q2, the analyst’s prediction would have to happen soon, triggering bearish sentiment in the market.

The Quarter That Begins The Change

Following the end of June, the crypto analyst sees better trends in the third quarter of the year. Firstly, Aralez predicts that the Bitcoin price will first enter into a capitulation phase. But this is not the end, as large players (whales) would continue to accumulate the cryptocurrency at this point.

With the Federal Reserve expected to ease off on interest rates, the analyst predicts a transition of volatility as the Fed changes its stance. Once these factors are met, the Bitcoin price is expected to hit a bottom in the third quarter, setting the stage for the last leg of the year.

A Major Bitcoin Surge To End The Year

To close out the year, Aralez predicts a major Bitcoin move. Following the bullish setup predicted to happen in the third quarter of the year, the bearish trend is expected to turn and move toward $100,000. This will happen among other catalysts that will drive crypto prices higher.

For one, the analyst predicts that the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative will dominate the scene. At the same time, crypto liquidity is expected to rise as more money flows back into crypto and investors are willing to take more risk. If this prediction plays out, then the Bitcoin price could be looking at an at least 30% increase by the time the year 2026 runs out.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com