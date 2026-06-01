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XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) are among the few cryptocurrencies that analysts believe could be significantly impacted by the upcoming CLARITY Act crypto bill. Recent updates show that the bill is still moving through the approval process, with a Senate vote expected this June. If the legislation is passed, it could mark a major shift in regulatory clarity for the broader crypto space. Meanwhile, some coins could benefit more than others, depending on their use cases and their classification under the new framework.

XRP, Solana, And Cardano Expected To Rise After Crypto Bill

CharuSan, a crypto analyst on X, has stated that once the CLARITY Act is passed, the crypto space could see a wave of increased adoption. His view is based on the belief that the new legislation could provide clearer regulatory guidelines for digital assets, enabling previously hesitant institutions and investors to participate in the market with greater confidence.

To support this perspective, the analyst pointed to the scale of major financial markets, including the $846 trillion derivatives market, the $150 trillion global stock market, the $346 trillion global debt market, and the US DTCC’s annual settlement volume of $4.7 quadrillion. According to Charusan, these figures suggest the potential space cryptocurrencies could occupy if adoption continues to grow and digital assets become more integrated into global markets.

The analyst noted that once this adoption unfolds, several blockchain projects could stand out more than others based on their individual real use cases. He mentioned XRP, Solana, Cardano, Stellar (XLM), and Hedera (HBAR) as examples of the top projects that could adapt quickly under a clearer regulatory framework. He suggested that with greater adoption, the prices of these cryptocurrencies could also see meaningful growth over time.

Among the coins he listed, CharuSan expressed strong interest and preference for XRP. He stated that many developments in the space still point back to Ripple’s network and XRP as one of the top beneficiaries of the upcoming CLARITY Act. Market experts like Oscar Ramos expect a major breakout in XRP’s price once the bill is passed.

In a recent X post, he noted that the XRP price has been in a long consolidation phase for over 121 days. Despite the cryptocurrency’s slow momentum and weak price action, Ramos believes that the CLARITY Act could become the catalyst that pushes XRP to new highs

Meanwhile, CharuSan added that Bitcoin and Ethereum are also part of the broader discussion, though his focus remains primarily on XRP as a key long-term player once the bill is approved.

Update On The Progress Of The Clarity Act Bill

The CLARITY Act is currently entering a key stage as Senate activity resumes in Washington. On May 31, Senate staff returned, and briefings on the bill began, along with early discussions about scheduling a floor vote. By Monday, June 2, the Senate will be officially back in session, with the CLARITY Act voting process expected to begin.

Market analyst Cryptex Intel noted that the bill’s progress could strongly influence prices across major cryptocurrencies. He forecast that if a floor vote is scheduled, assets such as XRP, HBAR, Solana, and ADA could see an immediate upward move.

Additionally, he predicted that a successful passage, requiring about 60 votes, could push XRP toward $2.80 to $4. Finally, if signed into law around July 4, the analyst’s projections suggest stronger institutional inflows and broader market repricing across various digital assets.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com