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Users who fail to migrate their accounts before quantum computers become a practical threat would not automatically lose their assets under Circle’s new plan — the company is proposing recovery frameworks tied to cryptographic proofs, seed phrase verification, exchange records, and even court orders if necessary.

A Long Road, Not A Quick Fix

Circle, which issues the USDC stablecoin across more than 30 blockchain networks, published a post-quantum security whitepaper on Friday outlining how it intends to prepare USDC and its upcoming Arc blockchain for an era when today’s cryptographic standards may no longer hold.

The plan runs in three phases: a readiness stage to identify vulnerable systems, a transition period where old and new cryptography operate side by side, and a final migration that could see classical signature schemes retired entirely.

The underlying risk is technical but significant. Most blockchains rely on elliptic curve cryptography, and a powerful enough quantum computer running Shor’s algorithm could theoretically extract private keys from public keys — a scenario Circle describes as a potential “cliff event” rather than a slow-building threat.

Quantum computing introduces long-term risk for digital infrastructure, from wallet signatures to validator integrity and more. Circle’s post-quantum whitepaper explores Arc’s phased approach to resilience across: → USDC

→ Smart contracts

→ Validators

→ Infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/niZqxTnUvX — Arc (@arc) May 29, 2026

The company was quick to add that conventional cybersecurity risks remain the more immediate concern, and that no firm timeline exists for when quantum machines capable of breaking current encryption might arrive.

The Immutable Contract Problem

Arc, Circle’s forthcoming blockchain, is set to launch with several protections already built in. Reports say it will support SLH-DSA signatures — a hash-based standard designed to withstand quantum attacks — along with post-quantum encrypted communications using HPKE and X-Wing technologies.

Privacy on the network will be handled through trusted execution environments, including AWS Nitro Enclaves, which process encrypted transactions and shield balance data from outside view.

Upgrading existing USDC smart contracts presents a harder challenge. Circle plans to modify contracts that allow upgrades so they can accept both traditional and post-quantum signatures at the same time, letting users migrate at their own pace.

But immutable contracts are a different story — particularly Ethereum’s widely used “ecrecover” function, which is baked into countless deployed contracts that cannot be changed. According to Circle, protocol-level intervention may be the only path forward there.

Regulatory Questions Left Open

The account recovery proposals are among the more forward-looking parts of the whitepaper. Circle also flagged longer-term risks around blockchain history itself, warning that compromised validator keys on proof-of-stake networks could potentially be used to tamper with historical records.

To counter that, the roadmap calls for validator migration, post-quantum-secured checkpoints, and mechanisms to validate chain history going forward.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView