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Spot Bitcoin ETFs have now logged 10 straight days of outflows, with total net redemptions nearing $3 billion since May 15. That is the backdrop against which social media sentiment around Bitcoin has climbed to its most bullish point all year.

When Crowds Get Loud

Crypto sentiment platform Santiment tracked a ratio of 2.23 positive comments for every bearish one across social media — the highest reading of 2026. The platform flagged the figure not as a reason for optimism, but as a warning sign.

The previous two times this year that bullish commentary spiked to similar levels, short-term price pullbacks followed.

Santiment said severely negative readings, by contrast, have tended to mark local price bottoms. The current wave of online enthusiasm is running directly against the grain of what ETF data is showing about actual investor behavior.

Retail Cheer Meets Institutional Exit

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index told a different story on Saturday, posting an “Extreme Fear” score of 23. MN Trading Capital founder Michael van de Poppe said the current mood is the worst he has ever seen in crypto — worse, he added, than the downturns of 2018 and 2022.

That split between upbeat social media chatter and a fear-heavy broader index points to a market where different groups of participants are reading the situation very differently. Santiment said extreme positive sentiment has more often preceded short-term pullbacks than continued price gains.

The Contrarian Case

Not everyone sees the pessimism as bad news. When Bitcoin fell to its yearly low of $60,000 in February, Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss posted on X that sentiment was so poor he was actually feeling optimistic about the market’s direction.

PRO TIP: Just because the moods are bad doesn’t mean you have to let it impact your own. I remain as bullish as I’ve ever been despite the low sentiment. Bitcoin will find a way to become cheap over and over again… all the way up to $10MM a coin. https://t.co/D31SxHLzsI — Michael Sullivan (@SullyMichaelvan) May 31, 2026

Some analysts apply that same contrarian thinking now. The deeper the fear, the thinking goes, the closer the market may be to a turning point. Whether retail sentiment still carries enough weight to move prices remains a debate in its own right.

BTCUSD trading at $73,859 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

Retail’s Influence Debated

Other analysts pushed back on the idea that institutional involvement has made everyday investor sentiment irrelevant. They pointed out that even when large firms like BlackRock and Fidelity offer Bitcoin products, the underlying assets are held across many individual retail accounts.

Reports indicate that market participants continue to watch sentiment data closely as a guide to near-term price direction. The current gap between what people are saying online and what ETF flows suggest about actual buying and selling is, for now, the clearest tension in the market.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView