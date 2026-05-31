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The crypto market in 2026 seemed to be performing similarly to last year, after a negative first quarter, marked by a particularly horrendous February. This similarity continued into the recovery path, as the digital asset market rebounded quite nicely in the month of April despite a somewhat unstable macroeconomic backdrop.

While broader macroeconomic conditions steadied somewhat and global financial markets improved in May, the crypto market’s recovery seemed to hit a stumbling block. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, appears set to end the month in the red after an impressive price action in the beginning.

Binance Stablecoin Netflows Turn Negative In May

In a Quicktake post on the CryptoQuant platform, pseudonymous analyst Darkfost identified that liquidity, or lack thereof, has been one of the major factors affecting the crypto market at the moment. This observation was drawn from the Monthly Net Stablecoin Flows on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

According to data from CryptoQuant, Binance was dominated by stablecoin outflows totaling approximately $1.2 billion in May. This figure is in stark contrast to the past two months, where the exchange recorded $2.5 billion and $870 million in March and April, respectively.

Source: CryptoQuant

Darkfost wrote in the Quicktake post:

As a result, Binance, which still holds the largest share of stablecoin reserves with an estimated market dominance of nearly 68%, continues to see its stablecoin balances decline as users withdraw funds from the platform.

The analyst highlighted that Binance’s stablecoin reserves have continued to decline, falling by nearly 14% from $51 billion to $44 billion since last November. Nevertheless, Darkfost noted that periods of interest — indicated by low liquidity — often offer an ideal window to build exposure in the crypto market.

What’s Happening With Bitcoin?

Darkfost further explained that the price of BTC, for instance, has yet to establish a sustainable uptrend supported by consistent liquidity, despite early signs of a resurgence in the second quarter of the year. These poor liquidity conditions have also been spotlighted by the dwindling demand in the spot market, which has stunted the growth of the premier cryptocurrency.

According to the analyst, the Bitcoin price rebound was largely technical in nature, given that the February correction had pushed the market leader into heavily oversold territory. “What we were likely witnessing was a rebalancing move rather than the beginning of a new liquidity-driven uptrend,” Darkfost wrote.

As of this writing, the price of BTC stands at around $73,826, reflecting an almost 4% drop in the past week.

The price of BTC on the daily timeframe | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView