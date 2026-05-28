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The altcoin market is showing signs of activity after months of selling pressure and uncertainty that have left most participants either exhausted or disengaged. The broader environment remains difficult — but CryptoQuant data has identified a behavioral divergence beneath the surface that suggests not everyone has given up on the altcoin sector, and the participants who have not given up are doing something specific and deliberate with that conviction.

The macro picture that frames the signal is straightforward and familiar. Crypto trading volume has been declining. Investor sentiment has been moving progressively more negative as weeks of sideways price action and macro headwinds have eroded the enthusiasm that briefly returned during the February recovery attempt. The market feels stagnant because, by most conventional measures, it is.

Against that backdrop, one data point stands out as anomalous. Exchange volume for altcoins excluding the top five assets — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and BNB — has been increasing. The broader market is getting quieter, while the segment of the market most associated with speculative risk and early-cycle positioning is getting louder.

Altcoin CEX Volume Ratio: OTHERS vs. Top 5 | Source: CryptoQuant

That divergence between declining overall sentiment and rising altcoin-specific volume is the signal CryptoQuant has identified as worth examining — because the participants generating that volume in a market this quiet tend to be making deliberate decisions rather than reactive ones, and their behavior at this specific moment in the cycle has a historical context that changes how the current altcoin weakness should be read.

The Market Is Quiet But Someone Is Building Altcoin Positions

The CryptoQuant analysis identifies the behavioral pattern behind the volume divergence with a precision that prevents it from being dismissed as statistical noise. Trading activity is concentrating into altcoins at exactly the moment when overall market participation is declining — a dynamic that describes a specific category of participant rather than broad market enthusiasm returning.

The consensus view on altcoin season remains skeptical. The cycle has repeatedly disappointed participants who positioned for a broad-based altcoin rally that never materialized at the scale previous cycles delivered. That skepticism is visible in the sentiment data, in the declining overall volume, and in the commentary surrounding most altcoin assets trading well below their previous highs.

But skepticism and accumulation can coexist — and the volume data suggests they currently are. While the majority of market participants express caution or outright negativity about altcoin prospects, a quieter cohort is directing capital into the sector with enough consistency to produce a rising volume trend that has persisted through the broader market’s stagnation.

The most important detail the CryptoQuant report identifies is the trend’s continuation. The increasing altcoin volume is not a single-session anomaly or a brief spike that has since reversed. It is an ongoing directional development — building quietly, session by session, in a market where most participants are looking elsewhere.

OTHERS/BTC Ratio Attempts Stabilization After Multi-Year Downtrend

The OTHERS/BTC index — which tracks the total crypto market capitalization excluding the top 10 assets relative to Bitcoin — continues showing signs of stabilization after more than two years of persistent underperformance against BTC. The weekly chart reflects the broader reality of the current cycle: capital has remained concentrated in Bitcoin and a small group of dominant assets while the majority of smaller altcoins continue struggling to recover lost market share.

Altcoin market reclaims its ground against Bitcoin | Source: OTHERS/BTC chart on TradingView

Technically, the structure remains weak on a macro basis, but momentum deterioration appears to be slowing. The ratio is still trading below the 50-week, 100-week, and 200-week moving averages, confirming that Bitcoin dominance over smaller-cap altcoins remains structurally intact. However, the chart also shows that the aggressive decline that defined most of 2024 and early 2025 has transitioned into a prolonged sideways consolidation phase near the 0.12 region.

That behavior matters because major altcoin rotations historically begin with stabilization before momentum expansion becomes visible. The repeated defense of the current range suggests sellers are gradually losing control despite the absence of a confirmed breakout.

Volume has also started increasing during recent recovery attempts, indicating renewed speculative participation beneath the surface even while broader market sentiment remains cautious. If the ratio can reclaim the declining 50-week moving average and establish higher highs, it would signal that capital is beginning to rotate back into higher-risk altcoins after years of concentration in Bitcoin leadership.

Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com