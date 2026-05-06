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The altcoin market has been one of the most frustrating trades in crypto for the better part of this cycle. Month after month, the expected rotation — capital flowing from Bitcoin into the broader altcoin market — was called and failed to fully materialize. Investors who positioned for an altseason that never arrived watched Bitcoin dominate while their altcoin holdings lagged or declined. The patience required to hold through that disappointment has been real and expensive.

Something in the data is beginning to shift. A CryptoQuant analysis tracking altcoin volume across centralized exchanges has identified an acceleration that stands out from the noise. Excluding the top five assets, altcoins are showing a clear and rising volume trend — the kind of broad-based participation increase that distinguishes a genuine rotation from isolated moves in a handful of large-cap tokens. The signal is not coming from one or two assets. It is coming from the broader market.

The 90-day AltSeason Index has risen rapidly to 28.6, confirming that the behavioral shift visible in the volume data is also registering in the metric specifically designed to measure Bitcoin-to-altcoin rotation. The direction of that index is the signal. Bitcoin season appears to be ending. What is replacing it may be precisely what altcoin holders have been waiting for — though whether this rotation becomes the real altseason the cycle has been missing is the question the data is now beginning to answer.

The Altseason That Never Was — and Why That Makes This One More Significant

The CryptoQuant report adds a historical dimension that reframes the current signal as more meaningful than it would otherwise appear. Throughout this entire cycle, the AltSeason Index never reached the kind of elevated readings that characterized genuine altseasons in previous cycles. The period when the index peaked was early 2024, and even that high-water mark was comparatively modest. The broad-based altcoin outperformance that defines a real altseason simply did not materialize at the scale that previous cycles delivered.

That absence is not just a historical footnote. It means that the pent-up rotation that normally gets released during altseason has been building without discharge for an extended period. The capital that typically flows from Bitcoin into the broader altcoin ecosystem during a genuine rotation phase has been accumulating in a cycle that never gave it a proper exit.

The report’s most significant forward claim centers on Ethereum. A nine-year technical convergence is approaching a resolution — a structural setup that the analysis identifies as positioning ETH for a meaningful move higher. Given Ethereum’s role as the gateway asset for the broader altcoin ecosystem, a sustained Ethereum move tends to lift the entire altcoin market alongside it.

The real altseason, by this reading, was not the one that came early and disappointed in 2024. It is the one the data suggests is approaching now — arriving later in the cycle, against a backdrop of unmet expectations, with a technical setup in Ethereum that has not been seen in nearly a decade.

Altcoin Market Cap Tests Key Inflection Zone The total crypto market cap, excluding the top 10 assets, is attempting to stabilize near the $190–$200 billion range after a prolonged corrective phase. Structurally, the chart shows a clear transition from distribution into a potential accumulation zone, with price holding around the 200-week moving average (red), a level that has historically acted as a long-term pivot for altcoin cycles. The recovery from early 2026 lows is constructive but not yet decisive. Price has reclaimed the short-term moving average and is now testing the 100-week (green), which is acting as dynamic resistance. The 50-week (blue) has flattened and is beginning to curl upward, signaling that downside momentum has weakened. However, the broader structure remains neutral until a clean break above the $220–$240 billion region confirms a higher high on this timeframe. Related Reading: Binance Tokenized Gold Reserves Grew 344% In 15 Months – Crypto Investors Are Quietly Moving Into Gold Volume behavior adds nuance. The capitulation phase earlier in the year was accompanied by a clear spike in selling volume, followed by a gradual decline in participation during the recovery. This suggests that, so far, the move higher is not driven by aggressive inflows but by reduced selling pressure. If this level holds, the structure supports a base-building phase. Failure would likely reopen the $160 billion zone. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com