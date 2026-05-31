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Four working weeks. That’s all the time left in June for the US Senate to move on the CLARITY Act before lawmakers head into recess — and the crypto industry is watching the clock.

A Crowded Legislative Calendar

Senate Majority Leader John Thune confirmed that the chamber’s reconciliation package would not be completed this month, forcing senators to return in June with a packed agenda.

The CLARITY Act, a market structure bill that cleared the Senate Banking Committee with a 15-9 bipartisan vote, now has to compete for floor time against reconciliation talks, FISA matters, and a housing package already passed by the House.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz put the situation plainly. “June is ‘Clarity’ month,” he wrote on X. “It’s literally now or never.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also pushed both the Senate and House to move on the bill. His call to action was followed by a jump in approval odds on prediction market Polymarket, which placed the bill’s chances of becoming law in 2026 at around 60% as of the latest reports.

June is “Clarity” month. It’s literally now or never. — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) May 30, 2026

The Stakes Behind The Deadline

Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, one of the bill’s strongest backers, has been direct about what happens if Congress misses this window.

Reports indicate she told lawmakers that the next realistic opening for crypto asset legislation is likely 2030. Until then, she said, developers have no legal protections and law enforcement lacks the tools to go after bad actors.

Lummis also framed the stakes in geopolitical terms. “If the United States doesn’t establish the global standard for digital asset regulation, someone else will,” she wrote. “China is not waiting.”

She has tied the bill to US President Donald Trump’s broader posture on crypto, urging colleagues to deliver it to his desk. Trump has publicly expressed support for policies that favor the digital asset industry.

Why Time Is Running Out

Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett noted that with only three working weeks in July before the August recess, the June window is effectively the last clear runway. The bill, she wrote, is now competing directly for floor time. “Clarity Act passage before August recess just got more challenging,” she said.

Lummis echoed the warning, saying delays could push the issue off the table for years. The bill, she argued, would solve two problems at once — giving developers legal certainty and giving regulators clear authority over the market.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView