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The CLARITY Act could become one of the most important factors that influences XRP’s price action in 2026.

A new outlook shared by an XRP community member on X argues that the bill’s passage may do more than trigger a short-term bounce. The calculation suggests that if XRP becomes part of regulated settlement and liquidity flows, even a thin adoption scenario could place its minimum price at $50, with deeper integration pushing the model into price targets as high as $1,400.

Why $50 Could Be The Minimum Price For XRP

The expected passage of the CLARITY Act has now been worked into several interesting price cases for XRP.

The entire price framework is built on the quantity theory of money expressed as MV=PQ, a model that, in this context, links the required market value of XRP to the volume of transactions it must process, the velocity at which tokens turn over, and the circulating supply available to handle those flows.

The first case assumes XRP starts to handle a small share of cross-border cash legs when the CLARITY Act is passed. The model assumes $15 trillion in annual volume, 6 billion XRP as the productive monetary base, and a a velocity of 50 times. That gives a price of at least $50. The same framework also applies a square-root liquidity depth model for $100 million transaction tickets, producing a floor range around $40 to $80 for XRP.

The second scenario puts the XRP price around $280. It assumes XRP bridges repo cash legs and collateral AppChain margin, with $100 trillion in annual flow, 6 billion XRP as the monetary base, and a velocity between 50 and 60 times. This gives an MV=PQ estimate around $303, while the liquidity depth model places the floor between $125 and $170.

The “Structural Base Case” raises the estimate to about $415 by adding supply compression. In this case, derivatives margin locks up 20% of the productive float, reducing available XRP from 6 billion to about 4.8 billion. The same $100 trillion in flow is then spread across fewer available tokens, pushing the required price higher.

The “Full Integration” scenario gives the widest range, from $700 to $1,400. It assumes XRP is used across all five settlement positions, including DVP and securities financing transactions. Under this scenario, the annual flow rises above $200 trillion and the available XRP falls to about 4.2 billion.

The CLARITY Act Is Closer Than It Has Ever Been

The Clarity Act’s progress has taken longer than many stakeholders had originally expected. The CLARITY Act formally passed the House of Representatives on July 17, 2025, but the Senate version has proved more complex.

However, the timeline of passage is now within reach. The CLARITY Act has now cleared the Senate Banking Committee, and the next step is a possible summer vote on the Senate floor. The White House is targeting July 4 as a target date for passage, and crypto investors are watching to see how the bill’s final approval could affect crypto prices, especially XRP, once it is signed into law.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView