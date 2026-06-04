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Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Cardano and Input Output Global, sparked one of the most uncomfortable public debates in the blockchain’s history this week — warning in a video posted on YouTube that the second half of 2026 will bring a wave of project failures, forced consolidation, and DeFi shutdowns across the ecosystem, as ADA fell below $0.20 for the first time in more than five years.

The catalyst was the June 2 announcement by TapTools — Cardano’s most widely used analytics and infrastructure platform, serving over one million users and powering backend data for hundreds of Cardano-native token protocols across four years — that it will wind down operations within two weeks.

The closure follows the departure of five senior team members including both co-founders, the COO, the CTO, and a backend developer who had stepped into technical leadership after the founders left, per TapTools’ official statement. Infrastructure costs, software development expenses, and support obligations had become impossible to sustain, the company said. TapTools added it remains open to acquisition discussions.

ADA's price trends to the downside on the daily chart. Source: ADAUSD on Tradingview

Hoskinson’s Warning — And The ADA Fallout

Responding in a video on the same day, Hoskinson framed TapTools’ exit not as an isolated event but as a leading indicator of deeper ecosystem stress. A substantial portion of older Cardano projects are no longer in an investable state, he said — and the H2 2026 environment will force many into the same position.

He pointed to JX Door’s earlier collapse as a warning sign that went unheeded, and acknowledged that a treasury-funded index he had proposed to backstop struggling ecosystem projects never materialized. “I came up with the plan of an index. It did not get executed,” he said in the video, per the YouTube posting, placing partial responsibility on Cardano’s governance community for failing to act when opportunities were available.

Hoskinson subsequently posted on X that he is “taking a break” — three words that landed heavily given the timing.

The Community Fires Back

The response from prominent voices in the crypto community was swift and pointed. Andreas Svanevik (@ASvanevik), CEO of Nansen, addressed Hoskinson’s implicit question about what he could do to help directly: “It’s not about what he can do NOW,” Svanevik wrote on X. “The problem is he sold Cardano as something it never was. And people believed him. Now they will all suffer the consequences together.”

The post drew significant engagement and amplified a sentiment that had been building in the community for months — that Hoskinson’s long-standing promises about Cardano’s institutional potential and developer adoption had set expectations the network could not match. @Pledditor’s post on X added further community context to the criticism, reflecting frustration that had been building across ADA holders as the ecosystem continued to lose ground.

The Structural Picture

The numbers behind the debate are difficult to argue with. Cardano’s total value locked stands at approximately $123.85 million — placing it 28th by chain TVL on DeFiLlama, behind Stellar, NEAR, Aptos, and Mantle, and roughly two orders of magnitude below Ethereum’s $39.9 billion.

The 2026 Cardano Summit was canceled after the community voted down treasury funding. Engineering proposals for 2026 were cut to $46.8 million from $97.5 million the prior year. The van Rossem hard fork was postponed to allow further testing. ADA is currently trading at approximately $0.20 — its lowest level in more than five years.

The question Hoskinson’s own comments raise — whether Cardano can reverse a trajectory that its own founder is now publicly describing in near-apocalyptic terms — is one the ecosystem has no clean answer to heading into what he himself calls the hardest half of the year.

Cover image from Grok, ADAUSD chart from Tradingview