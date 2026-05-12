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The United States Senate Banking Committee has unveiled the draft text of the CLARITY Act ahead of a scheduled hearing, releasing a 309-page bill that represents the most comprehensive attempt yet to establish a federal regulatory framework for digital assets. The legislation covers significant ground across stablecoins, decentralized finance, and the broader crypto ecosystem — and the timeline for its advancement is moving faster than most participants anticipated.

The most immediately debated provision targets stablecoins directly. The bill prohibits issuers from paying interest or yield simply for holding stablecoins. For yield-bearing stablecoin products that have grown significantly across both centralized and decentralized platforms, the implications are structural rather than cosmetic.

The Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to vote on the CLARITY Act during a markup session on May 14, 2026 — two days from today. If the bill clears that threshold with sufficient support, a full Senate floor vote could follow by summer 2026, placing the United States closer to a comprehensive digital asset regulatory framework than at any previous point in the industry’s history.

The stakes extend well beyond stablecoins. What the CLARITY Act establishes about who regulates what, which protocols qualify as sufficiently decentralized, and which activities require registration will define the operating environment for the entire crypto industry in the world’s largest financial market.

Four Assets. Four Verdicts. One Framework That Changes Everything

Top investor Fred Krueger has broken down the CLARITY Act’s implications across the four categories that matter most to crypto participants — and his assessment is more constructive than the 309-page length and regulatory complexity might suggest.

For Bitcoin, Krueger’s verdict is unambiguous. The explicit protection of self-custody removes one of the persistent regulatory threats that has hung over Bitcoin holders, while a clear legal framework for lending, wrapping, and other financial products built around Bitcoin opens the door for banks to participate at scale. His characterization: very bullish.

For DeFi, the picture is conditionally positive. Protocols that are genuinely decentralized remain intact under the Clarity Act’s framework. The compliance burden falls primarily on front ends, which will need to implement more aggressive geo-blocking, suspicious activity reporting, and potentially KYC requirements. For protocols that can demonstrate genuine decentralization, the path forward is clearer than many feared.

For stablecoins, the yield restriction is the defining limitation. Banks emerge as the structural winners — they can issue stablecoins within a clear framework while yield-bearing alternatives face heavy restrictions. Bullish for the category, but with a clear hierarchy of who benefits most.

For crypto and Bitcoin companies, Krueger is again emphatic. US companies building genuinely decentralized protocols are protected. Importantly, products can begin with more centralized architectures and progressively decentralize to achieve compliance — a provision that gives builders a realistic pathway rather than an impossible starting condition.

The enforcement timeline Krueger identifies is summer 2027, giving the industry approximately a year after potential passage to adapt.

CLARITY Act Arrives As Crypto Market Tests A Critical Zone

The total crypto market cap is trading around $2.66 trillion as the market attempts to stabilize following months of volatility and macro uncertainty. The timing is notable. The Senate Banking Committee’s release of the CLARITY Act draft introduces the strongest regulatory framework proposal the industry has seen in years, just as the crypto market structure begins showing signs of recovery.

Technically, the chart shows the market reclaiming an important area after the February capitulation that briefly pushed total valuation near the $2.1 trillion zone. Since then, buyers have managed to recover a significant portion of the decline, driving the market back above the 50-week and 100-week moving averages. Those moving averages are now beginning to flatten, reflecting the transition from aggressive downside momentum into a broader consolidation phase.

The key level remains the $2.7 trillion region. That area acted as support during multiple phases of the 2024 rally before becoming resistance during the correction. The market is now testing that same zone from below while volume remains relatively controlled compared to the panic-driven spikes seen earlier in the year.

If the market holds above the major moving averages and pushes decisively through resistance, the structure would begin resembling a continuation phase rather than a temporary relief rally. Much of that confidence may now depend on how the CLARITY Act defines crypto’s future operating environment.

Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com