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Strategy moved roughly 411 Bitcoin — worth about $30 million — to Coinbase Prime on May 29, then pulled the same amount back the very next day. Crypto Banter CEO Ran Neuner read the move as a tax maneuver: buy high, sell low, repurchase, and lock in the paper loss.

The Debt Deal Behind The Pause

That back-and-forth transfer came amid an unusual break from Strategy’s well-established Bitcoin buying routine. Instead of adding to its holdings right away, the company quietly retired its entire $1.5 billion in 0% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2029, paying around $1.38 billion in cash — settling the debt at a discount and cutting its outstanding convertible load significantly.

At the same time, Strategy was also raising fresh capital. The firm offered $2 billion notional of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock and pulled in $84 million through Class A common share sales.

Those proceeds eventually went toward buying 24,869 Bitcoin worth over $2 billion. As of May 25, Strategy held 843,738 Bitcoin on its balance sheet, valued at roughly $62.24 billion, alongside about $871 million in cash.

“Strategy has the flexibility to fund strategic transactions using cash, Digital Equity, Digital Credit, or Digital Capital, giving us multiple levers to optimize our balance sheet and respond to market conditions,” Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said.

Saylor Drops His Signature Signal

Now Saylor appears to be signaling the buying could resume. On Sunday, May 31, he posted Strategy’s Orange Dots chart on X with the caption “Working Better.” The chart has historically accompanied announcements of new Bitcoin acquisitions, and its reappearance quickly set off speculation that another purchase is imminent.

Reports indicate the post follows weeks of unusual activity — the debt retirement, the capital raises, and the Coinbase transfer — all of which had observers wondering whether Strategy was shifting its approach or simply reorganizing before another move.

A Pattern Worth Watching

The Orange Dots chart has become something of a calling card for Saylor in the crypto community. Each time it surfaces, markets tend to pay attention.

Whether a formal acquisition announcement follows this week remains to be seen. What is clear is that Strategy has been actively reshaping its capital structure — reducing debt, raising funds through multiple channels, and managing its Bitcoin holdings with what Saylor called a “dynamic, multi-variate capital allocation model.”

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView