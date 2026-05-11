Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure
XRP is struggling to push above the $1.50 level as the market heats up and buyers search for the momentum needed to break through resistance that has capped the recovery at every recent attempt. The price action is frustrating — sideways, unconvincing, and offering little clarity on direction. But a CryptoQuant analyst has identified something in the order flow data that reframes the current weakness as considerably more constructive than the chart alone suggests.
The most important signal the analyst identifies is not what is happening — it is what is not happening. Aggressive selling pressure, which defined XRP’s market structure during the worst of the decline, is no longer present at the same intensity. The Taker Buy Sell Ratio has been moving close to the 1.0 level for an extended period — meaning the balance between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers has shifted from clear seller dominance toward something approaching equilibrium, with a slight tilt toward buyer advantage.
That equilibrium is more significant than it initially appears. A ratio consistently below 1.0 during this kind of sideways price action would typically produce a much harder decline — sellers controlling order flow without buyer absorption tends to resolve downward. XRP has been holding the $1.35 to $1.45 range instead, which means something is absorbing the selling that would otherwise send the price lower.
The analyst’s finding is that the absorption is real, documented in the order flow, and building toward a specific structural outcome.
The Sellers Have Stepped Back. The Buyers Have Not Yet Stepped Up. That Gap Is the Setup
The CryptoQuant analysis adds the volume dimension that completes the picture. Both taker buy volume and taker sell volume have dropped sharply compared to previous months — a simultaneous reduction on both sides of the order flow that describes a market in a specific and recognizable phase. The massive sell spikes that characterized January and February are no longer appearing. The aggressive, fear-driven selling that defined XRP’s worst period has faded to a level that no longer constitutes meaningful downward pressure.
What has not yet appeared is the equally aggressive buying that would confirm the next directional move. There is no FOMO. No surge of market buy orders chasing the price higher. The conditions are quiet in both directions, which is precisely what accumulation phases look like before they resolve.
The analyst’s probabilistic assessment draws on three converging signals: the ratio recovering toward buyer advantage while price holds stable, the absence of a breakdown despite reduced overall volume, and the structural fading of sell pressure. Together, they increase the probability of an upside resolution rather than another sharp decline.
The honest caveat the analysis preserves is that timing remains uncertain. Strong buying momentum has not entered the market. The current structure is energy building rather than energy releasing — whales stabilizing, sellers exhausted, buyers cautious. The specific trigger the analyst identifies is the ratio holding above 1.0 for several consecutive days while buy volume begins recovering.
If that combination develops, the probability of a move toward the $1.50 to $1.60 region increases significantly. Until then, XRP looks more likely to move sideways to upward than to experience another sharp leg lower, which is the most constructive objective assessment the current data supports.
XRP Stabilizes As Selling Pressure Continues To Fade
XRP continues consolidating near the $1.45 region after months of persistent weakness that followed the rejection from the 2025 highs above $3.00. The broader structure still reflects a market in recovery mode rather than a confirmed bullish reversal, but the chart shows important signs that downside momentum is gradually weakening.
One of the clearest developments is the stabilization around the $1.30–$1.45 range. Despite repeated attempts to push lower during the first quarter of 2026, sellers have failed to generate a sustained breakdown beneath support. That behavior contrasts sharply with the aggressive downside expansion seen during the late-2025 decline, suggesting that sell-side pressure is losing intensity.
At the same time, XRP remains below all major moving averages on the higher timeframe. The declining 50-period and 100-period moving averages continue acting as overhead resistance, reinforcing that the broader trend has not yet shifted bullish. Every recovery attempt toward the $1.60–$1.90 region has faced renewed selling pressure.
Volume trends also remain relatively subdued compared to previous expansion phases. Participation has stabilized, but strong speculative momentum has not yet returned to the market. This combination of weakening sell pressure and muted buying activity typically reflects accumulation rather than trend acceleration.
Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com
Editorial Process for bitcoinist is centered on delivering thoroughly researched, accurate, and unbiased content. We uphold strict sourcing standards, and each page undergoes diligent review by our team of top technology experts and seasoned editors. This process ensures the integrity, relevance, and value of our content for our readers.
Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies.
As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian's contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community.
To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology.
Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.
Sebastian's journey as a crypto analyst and investor has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable asset to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and contributing to the growth of this revolutionary technology.