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XRP is struggling to push above the $1.50 level as the market heats up and buyers search for the momentum needed to break through resistance that has capped the recovery at every recent attempt. The price action is frustrating — sideways, unconvincing, and offering little clarity on direction. But a CryptoQuant analyst has identified something in the order flow data that reframes the current weakness as considerably more constructive than the chart alone suggests.

The most important signal the analyst identifies is not what is happening — it is what is not happening. Aggressive selling pressure, which defined XRP’s market structure during the worst of the decline, is no longer present at the same intensity. The Taker Buy Sell Ratio has been moving close to the 1.0 level for an extended period — meaning the balance between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers has shifted from clear seller dominance toward something approaching equilibrium, with a slight tilt toward buyer advantage.

That equilibrium is more significant than it initially appears. A ratio consistently below 1.0 during this kind of sideways price action would typically produce a much harder decline — sellers controlling order flow without buyer absorption tends to resolve downward. XRP has been holding the $1.35 to $1.45 range instead, which means something is absorbing the selling that would otherwise send the price lower.

The analyst’s finding is that the absorption is real, documented in the order flow, and building toward a specific structural outcome.

The Sellers Have Stepped Back. The Buyers Have Not Yet Stepped Up. That Gap Is the Setup The CryptoQuant analysis adds the volume dimension that completes the picture. Both taker buy volume and taker sell volume have dropped sharply compared to previous months — a simultaneous reduction on both sides of the order flow that describes a market in a specific and recognizable phase. The massive sell spikes that characterized January and February are no longer appearing. The aggressive, fear-driven selling that defined XRP’s worst period has faded to a level that no longer constitutes meaningful downward pressure. What has not yet appeared is the equally aggressive buying that would confirm the next directional move. There is no FOMO. No surge of market buy orders chasing the price higher. The conditions are quiet in both directions, which is precisely what accumulation phases look like before they resolve. The analyst’s probabilistic assessment draws on three converging signals: the ratio recovering toward buyer advantage while price holds stable, the absence of a breakdown despite reduced overall volume, and the structural fading of sell pressure. Together, they increase the probability of an upside resolution rather than another sharp decline. The honest caveat the analysis preserves is that timing remains uncertain. Strong buying momentum has not entered the market. The current structure is energy building rather than energy releasing — whales stabilizing, sellers exhausted, buyers cautious. The specific trigger the analyst identifies is the ratio holding above 1.0 for several consecutive days while buy volume begins recovering. If that combination develops, the probability of a move toward the $1.50 to $1.60 region increases significantly. Until then, XRP looks more likely to move sideways to upward than to experience another sharp leg lower, which is the most constructive objective assessment the current data supports. Related Reading: Institutions Are Buying Bitcoin, But They Are Still Selling Ethereum – Discover What That Split Reveals XRP Stabilizes As Selling Pressure Continues To Fade XRP continues consolidating near the $1.45 region after months of persistent weakness that followed the rejection from the 2025 highs above $3.00. The broader structure still reflects a market in recovery mode rather than a confirmed bullish reversal, but the chart shows important signs that downside momentum is gradually weakening. One of the clearest developments is the stabilization around the $1.30–$1.45 range. Despite repeated attempts to push lower during the first quarter of 2026, sellers have failed to generate a sustained breakdown beneath support. That behavior contrasts sharply with the aggressive downside expansion seen during the late-2025 decline, suggesting that sell-side pressure is losing intensity. Related Reading: Bitcoin Market Structure Has Been Quietly Changing Since 2018: Here’s The Institutional Timeline Behind It At the same time, XRP remains below all major moving averages on the higher timeframe. The declining 50-period and 100-period moving averages continue acting as overhead resistance, reinforcing that the broader trend has not yet shifted bullish. Every recovery attempt toward the $1.60–$1.90 region has faced renewed selling pressure. Volume trends also remain relatively subdued compared to previous expansion phases. Participation has stabilized, but strong speculative momentum has not yet returned to the market. This combination of weakening sell pressure and muted buying activity typically reflects accumulation rather than trend acceleration. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com