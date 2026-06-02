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After the CLARITY Act cleared key hurdles in the Senate—thanks to successful markup work by both the Agriculture and Banking Committees—the legislation is now entering a narrow stretch of time that could determine whether it reaches the President’s desk this year.

Supporters say the bill’s momentum is real, but the path ahead is tight, both procedurally and politically, as staffers scramble to reconcile competing Senate versions into a single workable text.

CLARITY Act Timetable

According to Patrick Witt, executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, the White House is aiming for House passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act on July 4.

But as Eleanor Terrett of Crypto In America reported on Monday, lawmakers still face a more complicated bottleneck than the calendar alone suggests.

Terrett reports that lawmakers and industry participants are now working through several unresolved differences from the Agriculture version, which are still subject to negotiation.

For supporters, one of the most important challenges will be bringing at least some Senate Agriculture Democrats toward a changed position. That matters because the bill would need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, making bipartisan cooperation essential for the CLARITY Act’s survival on the Senate floor.

In the Banking Committee, Democrats Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks voted to advance the CLARITY Act out of committee. However, both have said their ongoing support depends on reaching an agreement on ethics guardrails for government officials dealing with cryptocurrency.

Gallego has described that effort as being close to the finish line, but the details are still politically sensitive. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the bill’s lead architects on the Democratic side, has made clear that ethics provisions are “non-negotiable” for Democratic support.

What If The Bill Slips Past This Year

Other Democrats are also looking for additional protections tied to enforcement capabilities. Sens. Mark Warner, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Raphael Warnock have sought assurances that law enforcement agencies will retain the tools needed to pursue bad actors operating in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Some industry participants, however, worry that meeting those requests could unintentionally result in legal protections for software developers being weakened further.

Some observers point to the August recess as the effective deadline, arguing that once lawmakers become consumed by campaign season, many legislative priorities are deprioritized. Others dispute that view, suggesting the political will behind the bill is strong enough to keep it in play for the remainder of the 119th Congress.

Adam Minehardt, chief policy officer at the Hyperliquid Policy Center and a former congressional staffer, offered a more optimistic view of the CLARITY Act’s timeline in a statement to Crypto In America.

In his assessment, deadlines are often overemphasized, adding that there has already been enough political capital invested to make it unlikely the bill would be dropped from the agenda. Even so, Minehardt warned that the political environment could shift if the measure slips into next year.

The Hyperliquid Policy Center’s CPO noted that the midterm elections—and the resulting changes in congressional leadership—could test whether crypto’s current political momentum can survive a power transition.

Featured image created with OpenArt; chart from TradingView.com