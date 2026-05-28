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The Bitcoin price has been in a massive downward trend throughout this week. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that BTC has declined by over 6% in the last seven days and nearly 10% in just two weeks. A combination of factors has contributed to this negative trend, including massive outflows in Spot Bitcoin ETFs, the ongoing US-Iran wars, and growing selling pressure among whales and institutional investors.

Bitcoin Price Crashes Amid ETF Outflows And Rising Selling Pressure

The market is seeing heavy volatility, as new factors place immense pressure on the Bitcoin price and the broader crypto market. According to crypto analyst Nic on X, Bitcoin recently crashed below the $75,000 support zone and is now sitting around its next critical support level, around $73,000.

The cryptocurrency had surged as high as $83,000 earlier this May, but was firmly rejected. Since then, Bitcoin has been on a steady decline. However, this past week has accelerated the downtrend, with the price dropping much faster and more sharply than before.

Several factors have been linked to this severe price drop, including the decline in the demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs. Not only are institutions showing very low interest in these investment products, but on-chain data from SoSoValue shows that Bitcoin ETFs have recorded their eighth consecutive day of outflows.

Since May 15, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded only outflows, as institutions continue to exit the market to protect their assets from further losses. Tuesday, May 27, saw the highest outflow of the month. About $733.43 million was withdrawn in just one day, with BlackRock’s IBIT leading the move with the highest outflows. Prior to this, BTC had only recorded six days of inflows, underscoring how much sellers now dominate the market.

Swissblock, a private financial research firm, has also highlighted the recent negativity and downside risk currently plaguing the market. They noted that Bitcoin’s Risk Index is now signaling that selling pressure is overwhelming the market.

Because of this trend, the firm has said that BTC has automatically flipped back into distribution territory after experiencing strong accumulation and multiple rallies in March and April. They say that the lack of ETF support, combined with the Risk Indef readings, suggests that BTC’s downside risk is accelerating at a concerning pace.

US-Iran Fresh Strikes Add More Pressure To Fragile Market

In addition to rising selling pressure and ETF outflows, fresh US-Iran air strikes have also weighed negatively on Bitcoin’s market sentiment. Nic noted that renewed fighting following a recently announced ceasefire sparked mass liquidations across the market, triggering a decline in Bitcoin’s price.

Moreover, live data from CNN reveal that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps recently launched a new attack on an American air base. Meanwhile, the US strikes had targeted Iranian drones and a critical launch site near the Strait of Hormuz.

The resumption of the war has placed uncertainty over the proposed peace deal. Currently, the market is awaiting further positive updates, even as investors exit risk assets to avoid losses.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com