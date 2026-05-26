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Bitcoin’s cycle map is putting one month at the center of its next major turning point. The premise of everything changing in one month is not based on one chart alone but on a combination of cycle timing, HODL wave behavior, drawdown patterns, and on-chain bottom signals that have always characterized the final stage of previous Bitcoin bear phases.

Technical analysis shows that Bitcoin may still be moving through the final part of a bear market sequence, and it may not be until October that everything changes.

A Typical Late-Stage Setup

Bitcoin is trading around $76,000 to $77,000 in the last week of May 2026, down by 39% from the all-time high it set in October 2025. Fear and Greed readings are now back to fear, retail sentiment is now fragile, and various technical signals are pointing to the fact that the real bottom hasn’t arrived yet.

As shown in the technical chart below, which depicts Bitcoin’s repetition fractal cycle, the cryptocurrency has created a cycle of bottoms, moving through accumulation, entering a strong markup phase, topping out, and then spending months pushing through a bear market before the next major bottom formed.

Bitcoin Repetition Fractal Cycle. Source: @CryptoTice_ On X

The 2018 and 2022 cycle lows both arrived only after traders had already spent months believing the worst was behind them, but that is the warning behind the current analysis. The chart shows Bitcoin already deep into its present cycle, but it does not yet suggest that the final bottom has been fully confirmed.

Instead, the projected structure places the next major bottom around October 2026. According to a crypto analyst that goes by the name Tice on the social media platform X, every major signal is converging on the same month. These signals include cycle timing, HODL Wave analysis, on-chain bottom indicators, and historical drawdown patterns.

What To Expect Before The October Window

The average length of previous bear market corrections has always come up to somewhere around 12 months. Based on the average length of prior bull and bear markets, analysts calculating from the October 6, 2025 all-time high of $126,000 estimate four more months of corrections before Bitcoin’s price bottoms, a timeline that points to mid-October 2026.

There are multiple analyses using previous cycles that show Bitcoin still needs to create a lower low before the correction timeline ends. However, history does not have to repeat with perfect precision, and the projected timeline does not automatically mean Bitcoin must break below its early February bottom near $63,000.

The bottom may already be in place, but the correction timeline suggests Bitcoin could be stuck in a continued consolidation phase before the next major bull rally begins around October 2026. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $76,640.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com