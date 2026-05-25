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A crypto analyst has outlined 13 decentralized projects, including XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Ondo Finance (ONDO), that he believes could drive a fresh wave of crypto adoption. The analyst has stated that each of these projects fulfills a unique function and replaces legacy infrastructure worth trillions of dollars.

XRP, XLM, And ONDO Tipped As Next Wealth Drivers

In an X social media post on May 24, X Finance Bull, a well-known pseudonymous crypto analyst, argued that the next wave of wealth in the crypto market will not come from coins that are spent on speculation or hype to grow. Instead, he believes that this wave of adoption and capital inflow will be led by infrastructure projects with proven real-world use cases.

He shared a long list of crypto networks he says are positioned to power several highly lucrative markets and functions, including payments, feeds data, real-world assets (RWAs), and on-chain connectivity.

At the top of X Finance Bull’s list is XRP, which he said will be used to settle global payments. Notably, XRP has frequently been described as a global settlement layer and a neutral bridge currency. Rather than routing funds through multiple intermediary banks, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) changes fiat currency into XRP, moves it across the network, and converts it into the destination currency within seconds. The crypto network is famous for its low-cost transfers and ability to settle transactions within three to five seconds.

Meanwhile, X Finance Bull noted that XLM addresses cross-border settlement. Launched in 2014 by Jed McCaleb, a co-founder of Ripple, Stellar connects banks, financial institutions, and individuals, with XLM serving as a bridge currency for low-cost, near instant transactions. The crypto network’s focus on financial inclusion has made it a popular choice for remittances and small-scale international transfers.

Additionally, Ondo Finance is said to lead the tokenized real-world assets space, a market projected to reach $30.1 trillion by 2034, according to a Standard Chartered report. Ondo Finance’s OUSG and USDY products command the largest DeFi-native share of tokenized government securities. The protocol has also expanded beyond Treasury products into tokenized US stocks and ETFs.

How These Networks Will Spark Next Wave Of Crypto Adoption

Excluding XRP, XLM, and Ondo, X Finance Bull also mentioned popular crypto networks such as Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), Cardano (ADA), Algorand (ALGO), and others. According to the analyst, each of these networks serves a distinct function and replaces a piece of legacy infrastructure that is worth trillions of dollars today.

He said that the prices of these types of cryptocurrencies do not rally overnight, but grow through compounding. The analyst explained that the value of these digital assets rises weekly, and with every new partnership and integration milestone. X Finance Bull also noted that until demand for each of these crypto networks becomes structural, that is, when banks and institutions actively depend on them, their prices will have no choice but to reflect this reality.

The analyst also noted that utility assets are a long-term hold, unlike volatile projects like meme coins. He said that these infrastructure crypto networks will survive every cycle because they are not chasing trends but actively building the rails, pipes, and connections that global finance may eventually run on.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com