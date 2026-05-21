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The Real World Asset (RWA) sector has seen remarkable growth over the past month, with the XRP, Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) ecosystems recording a significant increase in market value and adoption. However, among these three leading cryptocurrencies, XRP stands above with the highest growth rate. The cryptocurrency has surpassed ETH and SOL’s RWA expansion by a wide margin, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing chains in the tokenization asset space.

XRP Beats Solana And Ethereum In RWA Growth

XRP has overtaken Solana and Ethereum to record the fastest RWA growth in the last 30 days. According to data from RWA.xyz, XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) total RWA value grew by approximately 55.4%, soaring to $3.9 billion after about $1.4 billion was added within that single period. As of this writing, the latest data show that the RWA value is up 57.03%.

This level of growth is striking because not only did XRP surpass two of the top altcoins, but it also outstripped Canton, a privacy-labeled L1 blockchain network that holds the number one position in global RWA tokenization rankings.

While XRP recorded a 55.4% increase, Ethereum and Canton actually declined by 7.4% to $18.9 billion and 4.8% to $313.7 billion, respectively, in that same period. On the other hand, Solana’s RWA growth rate increased by 13.5%, reaching $2.8 billion.

A significant portion of the growth in the XRP Ledger was reportedly driven by a single commodity product, the Justoken Megawatt Hour (JMWH), launched by the blockchain infrastructure firm Justoken. The product is issued exclusively on XRPL and currently accounts for roughly half of the network’s total RWA value.

Within a single day, JMWH’s value had spiked by nearly $900 million, rising from $861 million to $1.76 billion, serving as the primary catalyst behind XRP’s record-breaking RWA growth. At the time of writing, the XRP Ledger has exceeded the $4 billion RWA growth milestone, surpassing BNB Chain (BNB), which currently has a total RWA tokenization value of $3.6 billion.

XRP Jumps From 8th To 5th In RWA Rankings Globally

About 30 days ago, the XRP Ledger held approximately $2.51 billion in total tokenized real-world assets, making it the eighth-largest chain by RWA value. At the time, the blockchain network had been ranked below ZKSync Era and Solana, with the former growing by about 5.45% to $3.2 billion while XRP skyrocketed by over 57%.

Since then, XRPL has witnessed a massive expansion, ranking fifth globally in total tokenized asset value. The latest figures now place the blockchain network ahead of ZKSync Era, Solana, Stella, and Avalanche in the rankings. Meanwhile, Ethereum still holds the position as the second-largest RWA tokenization network.

Beyond raw asset value, on-chain activity shows that RWA 30-day transfer volume on the XRP Ledger has risen to $145.1 million, up over 50% from the previous period. Moreover, the most recent data shows that XRPL has also recorded a 120.9% surge in distributed RWA over the last 30 days. Meanwhile, the number of RWA holders on the ledger grew by 151.72% over the past month, bringing the network to roughly 302 distinct RWA products.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com