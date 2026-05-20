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A crypto analyst has shared a new analysis of Bitcoin (BTC), sharing many brutal truths that most people in the crypto market tend to miss. The analyst noted that despite the recent decline in Bitcoin’s price, most market participants still believe that the flagship cryptocurrency can rally much higher. Meanwhile, he stated that the market is barely seeing any positive moves, like retail investors returning to buy assets. However, he noted that the number of BTC searches on Google has increased, as people question which assets to buy during this downturn and how to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Brutal Truths About Bitcoin And The Crypto Market

In a YouTube video published on May 19, market expert TheModernInvestor noted that the rising number of Google searches for Bitcoin is a major indicator of what’s coming next. He shared several truths about Bitcoin, noting that the market is currently at the point where institutional investors, firms, and almost everyone are announcing a fresh bull cycle. He said that even some investors suggest the bear market, or crypto winter, has ended.

TheModernInvestor attributed this surge in optimism to the CLARITY bill, which just concluded a voting session by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. He also said the widespread positive sentiment is likely due to hopes of an interest rate cut, with investors in both the crypto and stock markets strongly believing that asset prices will continue going up.

Furthermore, TheModernInvestor noted that prominent figures in the crypto market, like Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, have been trending online for weeks after announcing the start of a new bull market. According to the analyst, Wood said that ARKInvest’s research has shown that not only is the market going back up, but Bitcoin could reach a valuation of about $1 million per coin in the next few years.

TheModernInvestor also noted that asset management firm Fidelity and Michael Saylor, the founder of Strategy, the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury, had previously made similar predictions. Given how bullish everyone in the market is, including top institutional players, the analyst highlighted that it has become very difficult for market watchers not to get excited and follow the trend.

In addition, TheModernInvestor explained that the crypto market tends to revolve around the movements of institutional players. He said that in 2017, when Bitcoin was seen as just a digital asset with no significant valuation, everyone dismissed it and even laughed at people who invested in it. However, once Larry Fink, the CEO and Chairman of BlackRock, spoke about Bitcoin, it became a thing of interest, with many investors flooding the market.

The analyst also mentioned a truth about the recent quantum computing trend that has been rampant in the crypto market. He said that many top blockchains, including Ethereum, XRP, and Cardano, have announced plans to make their networks more quantum-ready to improve security.

However, TheModernInvestor noted an oddity in the narrative. He said that many BTC developers are also trying to make Bitcoin’s network quantum-secure, and one way they intend to do that is by freezing older wallets, which they say makes the blockchain less secure.

This solution to rising quantum threats has caused an uproar in the crypto space, as these developers appear to be targeting the wallet of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, which currently holds roughly 1 million BTC, worth billions of dollars. Many Bitcoin supporters, including Alex Thorn, the Head of Firmwide Research at Galaxy Digital, have warned that Nakamoto’s original wallet holdings must remain strictly untouched. Thorn said Nakamoto’s coins and BTC’s core property rights must be preserved even if Bitcoin’s price were to crash 50% and altcoins by 90%.

Analyst Says This Cycle Will Be The Most Difficult

In his video, TheModernInvestor further warned that this could be one of the most difficult cryptocurrency cycles for retail investors who are not yet in the market. He noted that even those already holding crypto assets may be surprised by what plays out as the cycle develops through 2026.

With price expectations continuing to rise across the market, TheModernInvestor is confident that this decade will go down as one of the most remarkable periods for investing the world has ever seen.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com