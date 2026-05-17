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Based on its performance over the past month, the Bitcoin price seems to be fighting its way out of the bear market. However, the overall market structure has yet to completely shift from a downward to a positive trend. In fact, a recent on-chain analysis suggests that the premier cryptocurrency might have recently formed a local top, with a downtrend resumption potentially on the cards.

Why The BTC Market Might Be Overheating

In a new post on the X platform, crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed that the Bitcoin price is overheating and is at an increased risk of a return to the downside. This postulation is based on the Realized Profit/Loss Margin, which measures the actual return on a closed position in the cryptocurrency market.

This on-chain indicator helps evaluate general investor sentiment, offering insight into whether the market is heating up or cooling off. Typically, a high profit margin could signal an impending price top, while a negative value is often correlated with panic sell-offs and the formation of a market bottom.

According to CryptoQuant data highlighted by Martinez, the average Bitcoin trader’s realized profit margin has reached 17%, which could be seen as a warning signal. The analyst noted that, for the first time since October 2025, the average Bitcoin investor is sitting on significant returns and could be looking to lock in those gains.

Source: @alicharts on X

From a historical perspective, this profit margin level doesn’t look like good news for the Bitcoin price, as it has coincided with a market top in the past. More specifically, Martinez noted that the last time this metric reached 17% was in March 2022, when the flagship cryptocurrency was testing the 200-day moving average resistance.

The analyst explained:

That specific alignment signaled the exact moment the local top was in before the downtrend resumed in earnest.

Hence, if history is anything to go by, the current confluence of on-chain signals suggests that the Bitcoin price might have reached a local top and may be on its way down.

Bitcoin Price Overview

All in all, the $78,000 mark might be one to watch, as the price level has proven to be a good support cushion in recent weeks and falling beneath it could open the door to further downside movement. As of this writing, the price of BTC stands at around $78,070, reflecting no significant movement in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the flagship cryptocurrency is down by more than 3% on the weekly timeframe.

The price of BTC on the daily timeframe | Source: BTCUSDT charrt on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView