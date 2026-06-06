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The US Spot Bitcoin ETFs are experiencing a sustained bearish performance, especially as the premier cryptocurrency succumbs to another wave of correction. Recent data suggest that these ETFs recorded 13 consecutive trading days of net outflows between Mid-May and early June, with investors pulling out about $4.33 billion. Nevertheless, these assets still boast of net assets valued at $75.12 billion.

In a quicktake post on the CryptoQuant platform, analytics group XWIN Research Japan reported that after years of approving the US Spot Bitcoin ETFs, investors and market participants are starting to anticipate which country might produce the next major ETF market, with Japan emerging as a likely candidate.



Regulatory Reforms Strengthen Japan’s Bitcoin ETF Prospects

In a QuickTake post on June 3, XWIN analysts report that, first, Japanese regulators were pushing reforms that would shift the jurisdiction of crypto assets from the Payment Service Act framework to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, so they could be recognized as investment products. With confidence, the seasoned analyst asserted that these changes have gradually shifted the discussion from “if” to “when” a Bitcoin ETF will be approved.

If the regulation reforms were successful, it is worth noting that there are about ¥2,350 trillion ($14.66 trillion) in household financial assets and about ¥300 trillion ($1.87 trillion) in investment funds. Based on adoption rates in other markets, the Japanese Spot Bitcoin ETF could attract up to ¥900 billion ($5.61 billion) in a conservative scenario that assumes events develop relatively slowly.

In a base-case and most-likely scenario, deposits in the Japanese Bitcoin ETF could surge to around ¥1.4 trillion ($8.73 billion) upon launch. In a bullish scenario that assumes strong growth, high investor interest, and very positive market conditions, the inflow could possibly rise ¥3.1 trillion ($19.34 billion) during its first year. He stated that at current prices, a ¥1.4 trillion inflow would represent demand for approximately 140,000 BTC.

Finally, he added that the most pressing impact of the Japanese Bitcoin ETF launch goes beyond price appreciation. A spot Bitcoin ETF would allow investors to participate more easily, enable wealth managers to recommend Bitcoin exposure to clients, make institutional investors feel more comfortable investing, and give Bitcoin greater legitimacy within traditional finance.



Bitcoin Price At A Glance

As of this writing, the price of BTC stands around $61,038, reflecting a 2.81% decline in the past 24 hours.



Featured image from Regtechtimes, chart from Tradingview