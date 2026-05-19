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Despite its consistent downside price action, the Solana network remains unshaken, with activity continuing to grow significantly. One of the areas the SOL network is currently seeing massive growth again is its Real-World Asset (RWA) ecosystem.

RWA Value On The Solana Network Climbs Sharply

Solana is gaining the community’s attention once again, even with its price pulling back to the $85 mark. Underneath its sideways price action over the past few weeks, the SOL network is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Real World Asset sector.

As tokenization gains major traction in the crypto space, the value of tokenized assets on the SOL network has seen explosive growth. A recent report from Solana’s official page on the X platform reveals that its RWA value has surged to over $2.8 billion, representing a new all-time high.

This figure marks yet another major milestone for the leading network, reinforcing its position in the blockchain sector. The rapid expansion demonstrates the growing interest in bringing conventional financial products such as treasuries and other yield-bearing assets to the blockchain.

SOL attracting this kind of massive value in RWA is largely due to its fast transaction speed and lower costs. As institutional and developer activity around RWAs accelerates, this figure is expected to expand in the future.

SOL Perp Volume Is Trending At Its Highest Level Yet

In other areas, such as Perpetual (Perp) futures volume, the Solana network is also witnessing substantial growth. David Alexander, an on-chain data expert, reported that SOL’s perp volume has climbed sharply, opening the week at an all-time high. Such development has led to a significant rise in trader engagement and speculative activity, with derivatives markets becoming more active in response to SOL’s price fluctuations.

According to the data, the network is now handling about $20 billion in total perp volume, coming second only to Hyperliquid (HYPE), which currently handles over $42 billion. However, open interest across Solana perps is valued at just $223 million compared to the $9 billion of Hyperliquid.

Alexander highlighted that the majority of SOL’s perp volume was led by GMTrade, a leading RWA perp DEX, with $16 billion. Others include Pacifica and Jupiter Exchange, scooping up $2.9 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

This milestone comes just a few days after Solana perp volume saw its highest daily perp volume, recording over $4.7 billion in a single day, representing a +500% MoM. At the time of the achievement, SOL accounted for 21% of all perp activity, still only behind Hyperliquid’s 36%. In times of increased volatility and velocity like the current market state, rising perp volume is sometimes seen as an indication of increasing market interest and liquidity.

At the time of writing, SOL’s price was trading at $85, demonstrating a 0.41% increase over the last 24 hours. Its trading volume has also slightly risen by over 1.61% within the same time frame.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com