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Solana has long stood as Ethereum’s closest rival across nearly every segment, even though its price performance has not always kept pace. From DeFi to user activity, SOL has been behind Ethereum every step of the way.

What used to be a debate about potential now looks more like a measurable race. That conversation between Solana and Ethereum has grown considerably more serious in 2026, and the numbers behind it are not theoretical, especially when it comes to the number of transactions processed on each network.

Transaction Gap Between Solana And Ethereum

A single metric is changing how analysts frame the rivalry between Ethereum and Solana. The interesting metric in question is the raw transaction volume processed on each network.

SOL processed nearly 9 billion transactions last month, compared to just 69 million on Ethereum. The numbers are so lopsided that Solana, which is roughly five years younger than Ethereum, has already surpassed its rival in cumulative lifetime transactions, processing over 500 billion total to Ethereum’s 3 billion.

That difference is not just about numbers. It shows how SOL is positioning itself as a high-throughput network built for real-time usage. The architecture allows thousands of transactions per second at low cost, creating an environment where activity can grow quickly without the bottlenecks that Ethereum had. Although the Ethereum network has since been upgraded to process more transactions, it hasn’t been enough to upend SOL.

Can SOL Actually Flip ETH?

Solana has been the go-to hub for institutions looking for a faster network with high throughput. For instance, the payments giant Visa is in a stablecoin settlement partnership with Solana, placing it at the heart of the growing blockchain payments niche.

Another example is Western Union, which is on track to launch its USDPT stablecoin on SOL sometime in the first half of 2026, bringing access to its $150 billion in annual remittance volume to the network.

Recent data shows that SOL has, for the first time, recently overtook Ethereum in total real-world asset (RWA) holders. However, a true flippening goes beyond isolated metrics and speaks to a change in capital inflows, developer activity, and confidence in the network.

Solana’s smaller market capitalization compared to Ethereum means that there is more room for upside, which makes it a better buy in terms of returns. Still, the gap is not just technical, and the question of whether Solana will flip Ethereum completely is a question that currently has no obvious answer.

Ethereum developers have leaned into Layer-2 scaling, effectively outsourcing transaction load. This strategy may reduce visible activity on Ethereum itself, but it strengthens its overall ecosystem. There are also trade-offs on Solana’s side. Its quick growth has been tied in part to high-frequency activity, including memecoins on the network.

Featured image from Pxfuel, chart from Tradingview.com