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Solana’s network growth has not been defined by its price action over the past few months as its ecosystem expands in the face of this unfavorable environment. Activity on the leading network is picking up pace at a significant rate, recording billions of dollars in app revenue in the past year.

Apps Revenue On Solana Network Booms

Regardless of Solana’s price experiencing growing bearish pressure, its network is entering a powerful expansion phase in ecosystem activity. The current network growth is observed in its total app revenue, which has witnessed a massive surge.

Zensei, a DeFi and RWA researcher, shared this development on X, suggesting increasing user engagement and robust monetization among decentralized applications built on the blockchain. This app creation ranges from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms to gaining and trading services, underscoring the massive coverage of Solana in the crypto sector.

According to the researcher’s report, Solana‘s cumulative app revenue has climbed to approximately $4 billion. About a year ago, this figure was sitting at $2.87 billion, representing an over $1.17 billion increase in just 12 months. Such a growth is a sign of expanding real-world utility and sustained demand across the network within a competitive blockchain space.

Zensei stated that there is a rapid growth in how the ecosystem continues to expand across every sector. However, only a few places in the crypto space create opportunities at the scale and speed that Solana does consistently.

Solana’s blockchain dominance is not one to be overlooked. Despite multiple moments of slowdown, the network continues to challenge leading chains such as Ethereum across the sector, even surpassing them in several areas.

In another X post, Zensei reported that Solana has successfully flipped Ethereum in month-to-date Decentralized Exchange (DEX) volume, leading by over $5.27 billion. While Ethereum blockchain recorded about $31.59 billion in MTD DEX volume, SOL scooped up a total of $36.87 billion.

The researcher stated that SOL’s dominance goes beyond just DEX volume. Even though it is valued far lower than the likes of ETH, the network continues to outperform where it matters most, which includes usage, volume, speed, and efficiency.

More Active Loans Carried On The SOL Network

After multiple chains experienced fading active loans due to negative developments such as hacking, particularly the KelpDAO exploit in April 2026, Solana has largely picked up pace in this aspect. This may indicate a shift into SOL as participants search for a more secure blockchain.

As seen in the data posted by David Alexander, a programme and crypto enthusiast, the SOL network currently represents 10% of the total on-chain active loans market. By hitting 10%, SOL has effectively doubled its representation year-over-year (YTD), with over $2.1 billion in outstanding loans. After this notable rise, the leading blockchain is now positioned second to Ethereum.

Featured image from Pxfuel, chart from Tradingview.com