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Solana (SOL) has shown weak price action throughout this year, recording only modest gains even as several major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, staged stronger rallies. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that SOL is currently down more than 45% year-to-date. Moreover, reports suggest that the cryptocurrency’s total revenue has collapsed by 98%, from $120 million to just $2 million. Because of this underperformance, analysts like Crypto Tice have gone as far as labeling Solana a “dead coin,” citing market hype as the major factor behind the crash.

Despite this bearish narrative, new updates reveal that more bullish developments are unfolding behind the scenes. While price action has remained muted, SOL’s ecosystem continues to expand through new integrations and increased adoption by global financial institutions.

Western Union To Launch Stablecoin On Solana

Western Union, the 175-year-old money transfer giant, is making a bold move into the crypto sector, with Solana set to drive this push. During its Q1 2026 earnings call on April 24, CEO Devin McGranahan confirmed the company’s US dollar-backed stablecoin, USDPT, is in its final stages and set to launch in May on the Solana blockchain.

The token will be issued by Anchorage Digital Bank and will initially serve as an alternative to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) for agent settlements. McGranahan said that the new stablecoin will enable 24/7 transaction processing, including weekends and bank holidays.

Notably, Western Union had initially revealed it would build the USDPT stablecoin on Solana in 2025. Solana was chosen because of its low fees, speed, and ability to handle the massive volumes of transactions. The crypto network also processes payments across more than 200 countries daily, making its throughput a critical requirement for Western Union’s stablecoin launch.

SOL Goes Live On Aave Lending Protocol

In an X post on April 27, Aave, a major lending protocol, announced the launch of its native token AAVE on the SOL blockchain. The token went live through Sunrise, a Wormhole-powered bridging platform, giving Solana users native access to one of DeFi’s largest lending protocols for the first time. Following the debut, AAVE can now be traded across major Solana applications, including Jupiter Exchange, Phantom, and Solflare.

Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation, also disclosed last weekend that the foundation is lending USDT to Aave for the first time. Liu explained that the decision was made so that SOL and the broader DeFi market can remain strong. The intervention is also tied to the ongoing DeFi recovery effort, which was triggered by the KelpDAO bridge exploit.

Notably, these underlying developments show that despite its slow price and prolonged decline, Solana has not stopped building and advancing its network. The cryptocurrency continues to expand its reach into new markets and DeFi ecosystems, even as the recent wave of positive developments has done little to move its price.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com