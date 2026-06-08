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Even after a lengthy period of downward price action, bringing Solana’s value to retest the $60 level, the network does not seem to be slowing down in any way. During this highly negative phase, the SOL network has persistently seen positive activity across its ecosystem, with some activity reaching unprecedented levels.

Returning Users Fuel Solana’s Network Growth

Solana network continues to demonstrate robust strength in the face of heightened volatility across the altcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market. Recent data shows that Solana is witnessing a significant growth in its network user base as the number of returning participants increases at an accelerated rate.

Zensei unveiled this network growth on the X platform, which has notably captured the attention of the community, with many expressing optimism toward the altcoin. The development suggests that current users are also becoming more active throughout its expanding array of services and applications, in addition to continuing to interact with the ecosystem.

In the midst of criticism, SOL is steadily recording more than 1.7 million users, who are returning to the network every day. Such a strong rise in returning users is often seen as a crucial indicator of the network’s health, indicating long-term interest rather than short-term speculation.

As seen on the Solana Returning Users chart, these players recently surged to their highest level since February this year. Zensei has referenced this growth to continued confidence among these users because more people are sticking around instead of just trying to exit the network.

Furthermore, the expert has highlighted SOL network’s superiority against other major chains across the crypto sector. In his view, there is nowhere else in the crypto sector where millions of users keep showing up every day as Solana does on a daily basis.

Why SOL Could Lead The Next Wave Of Finance Ahead Of Ethereum

In another X post, Zensei revealed that the gap between Solana and Ethereum keeps getting wider, with SOL dominating Ethereum in several key areas. Data shared by the expert shows that SOL has surpassed Ethereum in both Perp volume and Decentralized Exchange (DEX) aggregator volume over the past week.

During the period, SOL processed over $19.0 billion in perp volume compared to Ethereum, which saw about $10.1 billion, representing a lead of nearly 89%. On the DEX aggregator side, SOL captured approximately $10.2 billion in volume compared to the $4.8 billion of Ethereum, indicating a lead of roughly 115%.

After this robust disparity in growth between the two leading networks, the expert is confident that Solana will lead the future wave of finance ahead of Ethereum. This noteworthy SOL performance demonstrates the network’s growing usefulness and capacity to handle rising activity levels.

CoinMarketMap’s data is showing that the SOL price is trading at $65, demonstrating a nearly 2% increase in the last 24 hours. However, trading volume is moving in a different direction, dropping by more than 3% over the past day.

Featured image from Pxfuel, chart from Tradingview.com