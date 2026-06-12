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The Solana price is drawing renewed attention after months of declines, selling pressure, and mixed performance. Market analyst Crypto Patel highlighted in a recent X post that SOL is currently trading near a historical price level that previously triggered a massive 2,000% rally during the 2023 cycle. He emphasized that if history were to play out as expected, Solana could finally break out of its prolonged price slump and consolidation phase, potentially paving the way for new all-time highs.

Solana Price Reenters Zone That Triggered Explosive Past Rally

Crypto Patel is reminding investors to remember Solana’s past price behavior and its tendency to execute sharp moves. He pointed out that the last time Solana traded within the 0.5 to 0.618 Fibonacci Retracement zone, it rallied over 2,200%.

According to Patel, Solana is once again trading inside this key Fibonacci zone around the $40 to $60 range. Sharing a chart, the analyst noted that this range has historically acted as a major accumulation area for traders, with SOL’s price surging rapidly once buying pressure builds.

Given how fast the cryptocurrency tends to move, Crypto Patel has suggested that investors who position themselves strategically in this zone could benefit significantly once the market enters another bullish phase. The analyst also indicated that if the highly anticipated altcoin season finally unfolds, Solana would be among the cryptocurrencies leading the rally with a substantial upside.

Notably, Crypto Patel hinted that SOL might even challenge the $1,000 mark if market conditions align. However, he acknowledged that the real question is not whether Solana can hit $1,000 during this cycle, but whether investors will have enough exposure to the asset if the price actually goes parabolic. As a result, the analyst has cautioned that maintaining proper market positioning during these consolidation phases could yield higher returns for investors during a potential price breakout.

SOL Faces Fresh Downside Risk After Major Breakdown

Not all analysts are optimistic about Solana’s near-term trajectory. A well-known crypto expert, identified as ‘The Martini Guy’ on X, has warned that Solana’s price faces a serious risk of a decline. He noted that the cryptocurrency has broken down on the weekly chart and is now trading within a highly illiquid price zone, which could accelerate downward movement.

The Martini Guy explained that historically, Solana tends to move very quickly through the $40 to $80 range. If history repeats itself, SOL could dip toward the lower end of this spectrum, potentially testing $40. In more extreme scenarios, he added, a backtest toward $25 cannot be ruled out if market sentiment deteriorates further.

Notably, SOL is currently trading above $65 after declining by roughly 20% this last week and a staggering 32% over the past month. The cryptocurrency’s price structure remains inherently bearish as broader market sentiment, volatility, and a lack of sustainable bullish catalysts continue to weigh on price.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com