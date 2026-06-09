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Solana (SOL) has officially entered deep oversold territory, a level analysts say is worse than the one the cryptocurrency reached during the FTX collapse. A decline in this area highlights just how bearish the market has become after months of volatility and steep price declines. Throughout last year, Solana experienced a massive rally that pushed its price firmly above $200. However, now the cryptocurrency has spent most of 2026 trading between lower levels around $60 and $95. Given the poor performance, a crypto analyst is questioning whether SOL may have finally hit a bottom.

Solana RSI Hits Oversold Levels Beyond FTX Crash

According to a detailed price chart shared by market expert Ash Crypto, Solana’s monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 38.84, below the signal line sitting near 48.86. The analyst noted that this reading shows the altcoin has reached oversold levels even more extreme than those recorded when FTX collapsed into bankruptcy in 2022, and SOL fell to a low near $8.

The fact that the RSI is now lower despite the price being significantly higher than the 2022 $8 bottom suggests that the momentum decline in this cycle has been unusually severe. From a technical standpoint, prolonged oversold readings on the monthly RSI can signal a potential price reversal, reflecting seller exhaustion. However, oversold conditions can persist for a long time, as a low RSI alone does not confirm that a cryptocurrency has reached its bottom.

Given the uncertainty around Solana’s future price direction, Ash Crypto is questioning whether the struggling altcoin has finally found a price floor. If a bottom has been reached, it would imply that most traders who wanted out have likely exited the market, leaving only holders who are committed to Solana long-term. This kind of capitulation often sets the stage for a recovery, as there is very little selling pressure left to disrupt the market.

Notably, after Solana dropped to the $8 bottom in 2022, the cryptocurrency eventually rallied to over $270 in 2025, representing a massive 3,000% recovery. While a confirmed bottom in this cycle does not guarantee the same scale of gains, historically, assets that hit a price floor with RSI readings tend to produce significant rallies.

What It Means If SOL Has Yet To Reach A Bottom

On the flip side, Ash Crypto stated in his analysis that Solana’s price has fallen to a three-year low of $60 after plunging more than 80% from its 2025 all-time high. The analyst noted that cryptocurrency has posted eight consecutive red monthly candles for the first time in its history, highlighting the depth of its bearish trend.

At the moment, there is no signal on SOL’s chart that definitively confirms a bottom or an imminent price reversal. This is because Solana remains firmly in bearish territory, which means its RSI can stay oversold longer than expected. If a price floor has not been reached, it suggests that SOL still has room for further downside, potentially pushing the cryptocurrency below its current level near $60.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com