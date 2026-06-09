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Cardano did not do so well during the last bull run. And during this bear market, it is even worse. The price is now stuck in the 0.20 to 0.24 range for weeks. ADA holders have watched their bags bleed while other tokens occasionally pump.

There is some good news, however. Whales are accumulating Cardano at these depressed levels. But here is the thing. Even if Cardano doubles or triples from here, the upside is limited by its massive market cap.

Meanwhile, a crypto presale called Divine Ray ($DCR) raised over $100,000 on its opening day. Divine Ray has a live social media app and its own blockchain. For buyers looking for asymmetric upside, Divine Ray might be the smarter bet in 2026.

Cardano Technical Analysis and Predictions

The 4-hour chart from TradingView shared by analyst petar010591 shows the current state of Cardano. Price is trading at 0.229865, down another 0.94%. ADA remains far below the 200-day moving average at 0.319913. That is a massive gap.

The Cardano price would need to rally nearly 40% just to touch the 200-day. The RSI indicator is at 26.32, deep in oversold territory. Historically, oversold readings often lead to short-term bounces. But the overall trend is clearly bearish.

Source: TradingView

Lower highs and lower lows have been in place since late 2025. The chart shows price compressing near the bottom of the range with no sign of a reversal yet. Cardano has support near 0.20. Below that, the next psychological level is 0.18.

Resistance sits at 0.26, then 0.30, and then the 200-day at 0.32. Breaking above 0.32 would be the first sign of strength. But that looks unlikely in the near term given the macro headwinds and low volume.

Santiment Report – Cardano Whales Accumulating at Highest Level Since 2017

Now for the bullish signal. Santiment reported that wallets holding at least 1 million Cardano now collectively hold 25.11 billion ADA. That is their highest amount since December 2017. These whales now control 67.49% of the total supply, the highest percentage since July 2020.

The chart from Santiment shows a steady climb in both the total coins held and the percentage of supply. The green area chart has been trending upward for months, hitting new highs even as ADA price collapsed from over 1.00 to under 0.25. When key stakeholders accumulate, this is generally a sign of confidence from the groups that are most deeply invested and have the most to gain or lose.

Source: X/@SantimentData

As a long-term indicator, this is a bullish signal for those who can be patient enough to hold. Whales are not selling. They are adding to their bags at discounted prices.

So what is the Cardano price prediction based on this data? In the short term, ADA could bounce to 0.28 or 0.30 on oversold conditions and whale accumulation. In the medium term, a return to the 200-day at 0.32 is possible if broader market sentiment improves. In the long term, some analysts target 1.00 to $2.00 if the next bull market arrives. That would be a 4x to 8x return from current levels.

That is solid. But it would take years.

And Cardano would need to compete with faster, cheaper chains that have more developer activity. The risk-reward ratio is acceptable but not exceptional.

Divine Ray – A Presale With Live Product and Real Utility

Divine Ray’s presale raised over $100,000 on day one because the product is already live. You can download the Divine Ray app right now from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Most crypto presales ask you to wait months or years for a product.

Divine Ray asks you to install the app and use it today. Here is how the platform works. Imagine a meditation teacher who wants to share guided sessions. She posts a video on Divine Ray. Her followers watch it.

Her followers watch it. They can tip her in DRC or pay for premium access to a full course. A retreat center in Bali wants to fill its upcoming retreat. It posts an event listing on Divine Ray and pays a small amount of DRC to promote it to the right audience.

A conscious community focused on breathwork gathers in a group chat, and members earn DRC for contributing valuable content. Every interaction on the platform can be tied to the token. That creates real demand.

Divine Ray runs on its own Cosmos-based blockchain integrated with the IBC network. That means it can trade and communicate with other chains like Osmosis and Cosmos Hub. The token, DRC, is already listed on Osmosis DEX. Real liquidity exists right now.

The presale structure has four phases with increasing prices. Phase 1 offers 400 billion DRC at 0.0000015 per token. Phase 2 is priced at 0.000002. Phase 3 at 0.0000025.

Phase 4 is priced at 0.0000035. The starting valuation is just $5 million.

Why Divine Ray Is a Smarter Bet Than Cardano in 2026

Cardano is a large cap token with a fully diluted valuation of roughly 10 billion to 15 billion. Even if ADA doubles, that is a 2x return. If it quadruples to $1.00, that is a 4x return. Those are decent gains, but they require years of patience and a massive bull market.

Meanwhile, whales holding 67% of supply means retail has limited ability to move price. Divine Ray offers a completely different profile. A 5 million valuation is microscopic. A move to 25 million is a 5x return. A move to 50 million is a 10x return.

A move to 500 million is a 100x return. Those targets are realistic for a social blockchain project with a live app and a growing user base in the consciousness economy. And the presale is happening now. Phase 1 is still open.

When it sells out, the price jumps 33%. The window for the lowest entry price is closing.

Cardano might eventually reward patient holders. But Divine Ray offers an upside that ADA cannot match. A live product. A tiny valuation. A presale with energy. That combination is rare. For buyers looking for the best crypto to buy in 2026, Divine Ray is the smarter bet.

Meet the first live social media platform with its own blockchain – Divine Ray:

Presale: https://ico.divineray.ca/

X: https://x.com/divinerayapp

Telegram: https://t.me/+WF9GmuVpuOFmOTEx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@divinerayapp