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Poker has never been tougher. Study culture has gone mainstream, and the gap between recreational players and serious grinders keeps widening. What has not kept pace is the quality of tools available to bridge that gap – until now.

GTO Strategy is a new GTO poker tool designed around one idea: that getting better at poker should be fast, accessible and actually enjoyable. It launches with a full suite of solver technology, AI feedback and competitive game modes built around high-quality GTO solutions.

AI-Powered Poker Tool Built Around How People Actually Learn GTO

GTO Strategy was developed in collaboration with Owen “PR0DIGY” Messere – widely regarded as one of the best cash game players in the world – alongside Patrick “Pads” Leonard, the most decorated player in SCOOP history.

GTO Strategy was also born out of the popular Odin Poker tool, launched in 2021 by high stakes professional Rory Young. The platform reflects the way elite players approach study: focused on real decisions, immediate feedback and consistent repetition rather than hours of passive reading.

One of the toughest minds in poker just joined GTO Strategy ⚡@OwenMessere will be sharing insights, strategy breakdowns, and the thought process behind some of poker's biggest decisions. Welcome to the team. pic.twitter.com/Iqce9oNZaA — GTO Strategy (@gto_strategy) June 9, 2026

Players get instant access to millions of pre-solved spots without running their own calculations. The coverage is broad – preflop, heads-up postflop and multi-way postflop across cash games and tournaments, with and without antes, in formats from 4-max to 9-max and including ICM and 8-max MTT scenarios.

How Does GTO Strategy Work?

Three distinct modes drive the platform:

Solve lets players look up any spot and see the full GTO breakdown – how frequently to raise, call or fold with each hand combination, displayed cleanly without requiring any solver experience to interpret.

The solutions are professionally validated, so what you are looking at is reliable, not an approximation.

Train is where the repetitions happen. Players are dealt hands and make real decisions against the clock. Each choice is graded immediately against the GTO solution, with a clear breakdown of what the right play was and why.

Progress is tracked across sessions so players can see where their game is improving and where it is not.

Compete is the piece that sets GTO Strategy apart from other online poker tools. Players are matched against each other on identical hands, with leaderboards, weekly challenges and real money prizes available through an exclusive integration with online poker site CoinPoker.

This additional gamified, competitive aspect of the tool turns what is normally a solitary study grind into something with genuine stakes and a reason to come back.

Accessible to Everyone, From Newbies To Pros

Most GTO poker tools on the market today were built with experienced players in mind. The interfaces are dense, the learning curve is steep and the experience of using them feels more like work than training. GTO Strategy was deliberately built differently.

Players with no solver background can jump straight into training, get meaningful feedback on their decisions and start building better instincts without needing to configure anything. The platform grows with them – more experienced players can dig into multi-way postflop solutions, run custom AI solves and use the detailed hand review tools that serious study requires.

The result is something that works whether you are trying to plug leaks in your cash game or preparing for a high-stakes tournament.

Pricing Model

GTO Strategy offers a free tier with limited access to a selection of solves, training and game modes to get started learning GTO poker basics. The Standard plan at $39 per month covers nearly all features, with postflop multi-way solutions and custom AI solves reserved for the Elite plan at $79 per month. Both paid plans include a seven-day free trial.

The platform’s Discord is also open to all to join.

For players who have found other GTO poker tools either out of reach financially or too intimidating to use consistently, GTO Strategy offers a sharper, more engaging alternative.

Visit GTOStrategy.com