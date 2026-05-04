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Despite its persistent sideways price action, the attention around the Solana network is steadily building once again. The network continues to demonstrate its position as a hub for on-chain finance operations as stablecoin adoption accelerates across the leading blockchain.

Stablecoin Adoption On The Solana Network Skyrockets

The dynamic blockchain sector is booming, and major networks such as Solana are currently riding this phase of heightened activity and adoption. Amid this explosive period, an abrupt increase in user activity across the SOL network is changing the terrain of the evolving Solana ecosystem.

A recent report from Leon Waidmann, a market expert and head of research at Lisk, shows a massive growth in stablecoin adoption across the SOL network. The number of daily active users engaging with stablecoins has increased, indicating a rising need for quick and affordable digital transactions.

According to the expert’s report, stablecoin daily users on the network just hit a new all-time high, surpassing its previous record in December 2025. This increase emphasizes Solana’s growing significance as a preferred settlement layer for value transfer, especially in settings where scalability and efficiency are the key factors to consider.

As of December 2025, stablecoin daily active users on SOL were around 180,000. Meanwhile, by February of this year, the number rose to over 300,000 daily active users. Just within 2 months, the figure was sitting at more than 600,000, marking a new all-time high.

The most recent data shows that there are now over 601,290 daily active wallet addresses utilizing stablecoins on the Solana Blockchain. When compared to its previous high about 4 months ago, this massive figure represents an increase of over 236%.

This major milestone coincides with a period where stablecoins are experiencing one of their massive growth and recognition yet. In another X post, Waidmann revealed that stablecoins have now equal 1.4% of the United States M2 Money Supply.

Between 2020 and 2022, this was just at 0% to 0.8%. By 2026, the chart has grown to 1.4% and is still growing. If stablecoins are able to capture even 10% of the US M2 money supply, which represents a 7x growth from here, the migration will be explosive.

SOL’s Price On The Verge Of A Massive Rally?

Bullish momentum is building for Solana’s price, as the altcoin reaches a pivotal juncture that could spur a huge rally. After examining the chart, Crypto Tice has shared that SOL’s price has recently broken the most critical level of this cycle. This could turn out to be the next major trigger for SOL, according to past scenarios.

During the 2022-2023 cycle, this exact pattern occurred, and after a period of maintaining the pattern, the altcoin broke out, and its price exploded. Currently, SOL is making the same move, and the expert predicts two possible outcomes.

Once a reclaim takes place, the trend is expected to shift, and SOL could be targeting the $250 mark. However, if a breakdown occurs, there will be a pullback to new lows, trapping the bulls. In the meantime, the expert noted that the next candle will determine the direction of SOL.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com