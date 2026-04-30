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As the blockchain sector evolves, the Solana network is persistently gaining serious attention among large players and institutions as they launch new products on the blockchain. Solana has shifted into the spotlight once again following the recent move by Meta to launch a stablecoin payment solution on the leading network.

Solana Chosen by Meta for Stablecoin Payment

A new era in digital payments may be beginning in the financial landscape as Meta Platforms, an American multinational technology company, investigates providing stablecoin transactions. This move has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency sector as the firm plans to launch the payment solution on the Solana and Polygon blockchains.

Meta leveraging on Solana aligns with the rising demand for seamless cross-border payments and signals a possible shift toward blockchain infrastructure for faster, low-cost settlement solutions. With SOL’s high-speed solution, Meta may provide stablecoin functionality for a sizable user base worldwide.

In this integration, Meta will be offering Circle’s USDC stablecoin on the blockchain to pay eligible creators, bridging traditional platforms with Decentralized Finance (DeFi). To ensure eligibility, creators are expected to enter a compatible crypto wallet address through Facebook, the largest social networking platform, in payout settings.

Once it is completely implemented, the project will be a big step toward incorporating cryptocurrency-based payments into popular digital ecosystems. For now, this system will be limited to creators in Colombia and the Philippines, with broader global expansion scheduled for throughout 2026.

After being paid, users are advised to convert their earnings into local currency by using a local cryptocurrency exchange, a classic behavior of an off-ramp. According to the report, payouts to creators will be processed via Stripe, a financial services platform that aids payments for all types of businesses.

Western Union Is Adopting SOL’s Infrastructure

Another similar move was observed with Western Union, which has decided to utilize the Solana network for its USDPT stablecoin launch. This major development could reshape the foundations of global payments due to Western Union’s robust influence in cross-border payments.

Upon integration, Western Union will be using the USDPT stablecoin via SOL as a means of settlement between the financial behemoth and its agents without involving SWIFT. Such a move indicates how stablecoins’ function is shifting from the cryptocurrency narrative to actual payment infrastructure within the financial sector.

Currently, the USDPT stablecoin is in its final stages and is expected to go live in May, which will foster faster capital processing and reduce friction. Western Union’s decision is mainly triggered by the low fees, speed, and notable processing power of the Solana network compared to traditional rails.

To further strengthen this move, the company is planning to introduce a “Stable Card” to facilitate consumer payments. “The Stable Card is particularly compelling in inflation-sensitive markets where customers want dollar-denominated value with immediate practical utility,” Western Union’s CEO McGranahan stated.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com