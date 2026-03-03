Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

As Monday drew to a close, the Solana price witnessed a bounce, bringing it closer to the $90 mark, which has ignited bullish sentiment among investors. The SOL’s price rebound coincides with a significant uptick in the network’s activity and performance, with SOL emerging as the No. 1 blockchain among all major chains.

Daily Transaction Count Puts Solana On Top

Solana’s price action and network performance appear to be moving in a similar direction, with the price briefly bouncing as network activity explodes. Once again, the network has proven its position as a leader in the blockchain sector, becoming the most go-to chain in the sector on a daily basis.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sensei Holding and Namaste Group, Solana Sensei, shared on X that the SOL network has surged ahead of competition in terms of transaction volume. The report shows that SOL tops the charts in daily on-chain transactions count across all major blockchain networks.

Fueled by its high-speed infrastructure, cheap fees, and growing activity across DeFi, NFTs, and consumer-facing applications, Solana is processing more transactions per day than its closest competitors. SOL’s dominance in this area marks a notable achievement, highlighting the network’s expanding role as a high-throughput hub for on-chain operations.

Solana Sensei highlighted that the SOL network is currently processing nearly 10 times or more transactions than other major chains, reflecting sustained user engagement and increasing ecosystem maturity. Taking a look at the chart, SOL recorded daily transactions of approximately 108.8 million, with BNB Chain coming in second position with over 13.0 million daily transfers.

Meanwhile, leading networks like Base, TRON, Polygon, and Ethereum recorded 12.5 million, 9.9 million, 8.9 million, and 2.8 million, respectively. As developers continue to release new apps and users migrate to more affordable platforms, SOL’s transaction leadership demonstrates a wider change in where blockchain activity is concentrating in the current market cycle.

SOL DEX Volume Expands Beyond Other Chains

In another X post, Solana Sensei revealed that SOL is rapidly asserting dominance in the decentralized trading arena. According to the expert, SOL’s DEX volume has skyrocketed beyond that of competing blockchain networks. The increase in decentralized exchange activity is indicative of a larger shift in liquidity toward quicker, more affordable networks.

In the entire month of February, the SOL network dominated all major chains to secure the top spot in DEX volume. Such an increase in DEX volume indicates deeper on-chain strength, market infrastructure, and ongoing user participation rather than just transient speculation.

This notable DEX performance from SOL is starting to unfold this new month. Just 2 days into the month of March, the total Solana DEX volume has exceeded $200 billion, further reinforcing the network’s leading role in the evolving on-chain financial landscape.

