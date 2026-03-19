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Solana is now in the spotlight once again as the leading altcoin gains more regulatory standing following its latest classification in the United States legal framework. In a world hampered by strident regulation and strict rules, Solana is emerging as one of the most trustworthy assets in the broader financial sector.

Solana Gains Commodity Status In Latest Filing

In a joint move, the US regulatory bodies have issued new regulations on how federal securities laws apply to cryptocurrencies and digital assets. According to the recent joint filing by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Solana has been acknowledged as a commodity, which could affect its regulatory status.

The law introduces a formal token taxonomy across five categories. These include digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, stablecoins, and digital securities. As stated by the agencies in the filing, most crypto assets are not themselves securities. Furthermore, it clarifies that staking, mining, airdrops, and token wrapping are examples of operations that are not by definition securities transactions.

Meanwhile, under digital commodities, the US SEC listed multiple crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and 14 other assets. This ruling completely removes the security label on SOL, making it safe to trade. If the categorization is upheld, it would represent a substantial change in the perception of the asset under US law and may reduce the ambiguity that has long surrounded digital assets.

A New Leader In Stablecoin Volume

Following this move, the already robust Solana ecosystem could see increased engagement from investors and developers, triggering more growth. In the blockchain sector, SOL is considered one of the most popular networks for on-chain finance.

CryptoRank, a leading crypto industry researcher and analytics platform, reported that the network has emerged as the new leader in stablecoin volume, signaling growing user adoption. Stablecoin market cap on Solana continues to grow, now exceeding a staggering $316 billion. This massive capital is driven by a rise in payments and cross-border transfers as they gradually replace traditional financial systems.

Taking a look at the chart, SOL in February became the leading network by stablecoin transaction volume, securing over 37% of total volume. The figure surpasses that of Ethereum and Tron combined over the month. Given its high throughput and low fees, this spike points to a larger trend of capital movement toward faster and more effective networks.

In recent months, the analytics platform highlighted that stablecoin utilization alongside volume on the network has been shifting from Tether’s USDT to USDC. As a result, USDC accounts for over 72% of total volume in February. With the significance of stablecoins increasing in the crypto landscape, the growth of SOL in this market indicates a shift in the way value flows across blockchain networks.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview.com