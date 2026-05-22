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XRP is struggling below $1.40 as the market faces indecision that has left the price grinding in a range without the directional conviction needed to break meaningfully in either direction. The uncertainty is real — but an analysis from platform Arab Chain tracking Binance derivatives activity has identified a condition in the open interest data that adds a specific structural context to the current consolidation.

XRP open interest on Binance has reached approximately $488.3 million — one of the highest readings in the past two months and a level that has been sustained following the peak near $500 million recorded in mid-May, the highest since March. The derivatives market is not thinning out alongside the price weakness. It is holding elevated, reflecting a category of participants that have been adding and maintaining significant futures exposure throughout the period that the price has been struggling to find direction.

The trajectory that produced the current reading is as significant as the level itself. Open interest experienced a clear and sustained upward trend throughout May — climbing progressively toward the $500 million threshold before settling at the current elevated range. That progression describes a derivatives market that has been actively building exposure rather than cautiously positioning, and one that has maintained that exposure even as the price retreated from the mid-May highs.

What that persistent elevation means for XRP’s next move — whether it represents accumulated fuel for a breakout or fragility that amplifies whatever direction the market eventually chooses — is the question the Arab Chain analysis is built to answer.

Nearly $500 Million in Open Interest and No Sign of Anyone Leaving

The Arab Chain report frames the persistence of elevated open interest as the signal that matters more than the level itself. Open interest approaching $500 million would be notable for a single session. Open interest sustaining near that level across an extended period without widespread contract closures or significant liquidity outflows describes something more structurally significant — a derivatives market where participants have built positions and chosen to hold them through price weakness rather than reduce exposure when the thesis was being tested.

XRP Ledger: Open Interest | Source: CryptoQuant

That persistence reflects two conditions developing simultaneously. Leverage has returned to the XRP derivatives market as liquidity has gradually recovered across the broader crypto ecosystem, encouraging traders to build larger and more aggressive positions than the subdued activity of previous weeks permitted. And the participants who built those positions have not been shaken out — the absence of widespread liquidations or outflows confirms that the current open interest represents deliberate, maintained exposure rather than trapped positions waiting to unwind.

The forward implication the report identifies is direction-neutral but volatility-specific. Elevated open interest accumulated over an extended period does not predict whether XRP moves higher or lower — it predicts that when the move arrives, it will be amplified. Nearly $500 million in leveraged positioning is fuel that burns in whichever direction the catalyst pushes first. The size of the accumulated position means the resulting move will be larger than the underlying demand or supply would produce in a less leveraged environment.

For XRP struggling below $1.40, that dynamic cuts both ways — a breakout above resistance finds accelerating buyers as shorts cover, while a breakdown below support finds accelerating sellers as longs liquidate. The open interest data does not indicate the direction. It guarantees the consequence.

XRP Remains Trapped In Compression As Momentum Continues To Fade

XRP continues consolidating near the $1.36 region, with the daily chart showing a market that has entered an extended phase of compression after February’s sharp capitulation event. Price action has become increasingly tight over the past several weeks, reflecting a clear lack of directional conviction from both bulls and bears.

XRP consolidates below $1.40 level | Source: XRPUSDT chart on TradingView

The most important technical feature is the repeated defense of the $1.30 support zone. Since the February low, sellers have repeatedly failed to push XRP into a deeper breakdown despite multiple rejection attempts near the $1.45 resistance area. At the same time, buyers have shown limited strength, with every rally quickly losing momentum below the major moving averages.

The 50-day and 100-day moving averages continue trending downward overhead, reinforcing the broader bearish structure. Meanwhile, the 200-day moving average near $1.70 remains far above current price levels, showing that XRP has not yet repaired the macro damage created during the first-quarter decline.

Volume conditions also continue weakening. Compared to the aggressive liquidation phase seen in February, recent trading activity appears muted and indecisive, suggesting the market is waiting for a catalyst before committing to a larger move.

Technically, XRP remains range-bound between roughly $1.30 and $1.45. A breakout above resistance could trigger renewed momentum toward $1.60, while losing support would likely expose the market to another test of the February lows.

Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com