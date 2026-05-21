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XRP is one of the most debated cryptocurrencies, but crypto analyst Cryptollica believes the part most traders are missing is not only on the XRP/USD chart.

In a new analysis shared on X, the analyst pointed to the XRP/NVIDIA ratio as a deeper signal of how much capital has ignored XRP and crypto while crowding into the AI trade. This setup proposes that XRP may still be in a long compression phase, but the important thing is now whether that relative weakness is starting to reach a turning point.

The XRP Chart Is Still Holding A Larger Structure

The first thing that stands out from Cryptollica’s chart is that XRP has not broken out of its long-term structure in a clean, final way. The chart shows XRP/USD on a 10-day timeframe, with a rising structure stretching from 2017 to the current cycle.

Notably, XRP’s price action appears to have repeated a sequence inside that larger structure. The chart shows long periods of compression, followed by expansions, then another long cooling phase. This is visible in the 2017 breakout, the 2021 move, and the rally in 2025 that pushed the XRP price above the multi-year compression area before the correction started again.

XRP has been moving sideways between $1.6 and $1.3 since February 2026. However, according to Cryptollica, XRP is not interesting because the crowd currently loves the chart. It is interesting because the structure has not fully collapsed even though sentiment has weakened. This is the part many traders may be missing.

XRP’s price action has been frustrating, but frustration alone does not invalidate a long-term structure. The more important question is whether the floor is rising with each cycle, which it currently is.

The Signal That Isn’t In The XRP Chart

The unusual part in Cryptollica’s analysis is not about XRP’s USD price at all. It is about the XRP/NVIDIA ratio, which tracks how XRP has performed against one of the most dominant equity trades of the last several years.

NVIDIA’s rise has been extraordinary. The company’s AI chip demand has boosted major earnings growth, with its latest quarterly revenue jumping 85% to $81.62 billion, up from $44.01 billion.

As shown in the chart above across three labeled cycles, each marked with descending lower highs, XRP has lost ground to NVIDIA on a sustained basis. However, according to Cryptollica, if that relative structure starts turning, the story is not only XRP. It is risk appetite moving back from crowded tech into forgotten crypto structures.

The XRP/NVIDIA ratio has not yet confirmed a turn, but it is worth watching. It may be becoming too crowded, and rotation might be coming to forgotten crypto assets. Major moves in crypto have not always begun when confidence was high. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $1.37.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com