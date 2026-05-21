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Ethereum has lost more than 12% of its value over the past ten days as selling pressure has overwhelmed the recovery that briefly carried the asset toward $2,400. The decline has been sustained and consistent — not a single sharp event but a series of lower highs and lower lows that have eroded the confidence built during weeks of cautious recovery. Against that backdrop, an Arab Chain analysis tracking Binance derivatives activity has identified a signal that introduces a layer of complexity into the straightforwardly bearish reading the price action currently suggests.

Ethereum’s open interest on Binance has climbed to approximately $5.5 billion — above the 30-day average of approximately $5.34 billion — as the price stabilizes near $2,110. The Z-Score measuring the deviation of current open interest from its recent historical norm has risen to approximately 0.62, reflecting a noticeable increase in speculative activity relative to the baseline that defined the past several weeks of derivatives market behavior.

The timing of that return creates the analytical tension the Arab Chain report examines. Speculative activity returning to Ethereum’s derivatives market while the price is losing ground is not the setup that straightforward bearish momentum describes. Momentum-driven declines typically see derivatives activity collapse alongside price — participants reducing exposure, leverage falling, open interest contracting.

The data is showing something different. And what it is showing at $2,110 may be the most important signal Ethereum’s derivatives market has produced since the selling pressure began.

Derivatives Are Waking Up While the Price Holds $2,000

The Arab Chain report traces the open interest recovery to its starting point to give the current reading its full context. ETH derivatives activity on Binance has been gradually rising since March — a sustained, directional trend that has developed alongside the price recovery from the February lows and the gradual return of liquidity to the market. The current reading above the 30-day average is not an abrupt spike but the continuation of a trend that has been building for months.

Binance: ETH Open Interest Z-Score | Source: CryptoQuant

The Z-Score at 0.62 sits in moderate territory — above the baseline that characterized the weakest activity periods of recent months but well below the elevated readings that historically signal excessive speculation or overcrowded positioning. That positioning on the spectrum matters. A market with moderate and improving derivatives activity is structurally different from one where open interest is spiking aggressively — the former describes rebuilding participation, the latter describes the kind of excess that precedes liquidation cascades.

The forward implication the report identifies is conditional in both directions. Rising open interest alongside price stability above $2,000 suggests new positions are being established — participants expressing directional conviction rather than simply maintaining existing exposure. When that dynamic develops alongside genuine spot market inflows, it tends to precede stronger and more sustained price movements as derivatives and spot demand reinforce each other.

The risk the analysis preserves is equally specific. Leverage rebuilding without corresponding spot market strength creates fragility rather than foundation — a derivatives structure that amplifies whatever move arrives next without the underlying demand to give that move durability. The Z-Score at 0.62 does not yet indicate that fragility. Whether it develops in that direction or resolves constructively depends on whether the spot demand that the derivatives activity is anticipating actually arrives.

Ethereum Tests Critical Support As Momentum Continues To Fade Ethereum remains under sustained pressure after losing momentum near the $2,400 region, with the daily chart now showing a clear deterioration in short-term structure. ETH currently trades around $2,110, sitting directly on a critical support zone that bulls have defended multiple times since late March. Ethereum consolidates below the $2,150 level | Source: ETHUSDT Chart on TradingView The chart reveals a gradual but consistent trend of lower highs since the May local top, signaling weakening buying strength as each recovery attempt loses force more quickly than the previous one. Price has also slipped below the short-term moving averages, while the 200-day moving average overhead near $2,500 continues to trend downward, reinforcing the broader bearish structure. Related Reading: Bitcoin Is Trapped Between Two Powerful Holder Levels: Key Data Clears The Setup One important detail is the declining volume profile during the recent retrace. Unlike the aggressive capitulation seen during February’s sharp selloff, the current decline appears more controlled and less panic-driven. This suggests the market is experiencing distribution and cautious de-risking rather than a full liquidation event. The $2,080–$2,100 area now becomes the key level to monitor. Holding this zone could allow Ethereum to stabilize and attempt another recovery toward $2,300. However, a confirmed breakdown below support would expose the market to a deeper move toward the $1,900 region, where buyers previously stepped in aggressively after February’s capitulation low. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com