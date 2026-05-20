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Ethereum is just a few dollars away from losing the $2,100 price level as volatility across the broader cryptocurrency market continues to intensify. After days of downside pressure, this price action has started to impact investors’ behavior, which is currently leaning heavily toward the bearish side.

Extreme Bearishness Takes Hold Among Ethereum Traders

While the Ethereum price has been trending downward over the past few days, investors are beginning to react strongly to this waning performance. A recent report has revealed that sentiment surrounding the leading altcoin is taking a sharp turn as traders increasingly adopt a bearish outlook.

Darkfost, a market expert and verified author at CryptoQuant, stated that ETH Trader sentiment just reached its most bearish level yet since the 2023 bear market. ETH’s Taker Buy Sell Ratio on the Binance platform confirms this historic rise in bearish sentiment among investors.

The ratio is particularly designed for analyzing the prayers in control of the short-term market momentum. Also, it is a good method of gauging overall investor sentiment and spotting periods of excessive confidence, whether on the buying or selling side.

Bearish investor sentiment reaching its highest level is indicative of increased caution in spot and derivatives markets, fueling concerns about the short-term trajectory of ETH. In Darkfost’s view, this highlights how much trader sentiment toward ETH has deteriorated over recent weeks.

With the ratio now sitting at 0.91 on the weekly time frame, sellers are indeed dominating Binance futures order books. In other words, aggressive sell orders are significantly outweighing buying orders. An interesting part about this is that it coincides with ETH’s continued trading within a broad range between roughly $1,500 and $4,000, while it has corrected by around 9% over the past 7 days.

Despite the difficulty in making precise predictions for these conditions, a market positioned too strongly in one direction can occasionally generate the conditions for a fast move against consensus. Thus, the more investors position themselves on the short side, the greater the risk of a short squeeze taking place.

ETH Velocity RSI Flashes Potential Reversal Signal

The Ethereum market is flashing another major signal that could influence its price direction amid growing weakness. On-Chain Mind, a data analyst, has announced that the weekly Velocity Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ETH has fallen into deeply oversold levels. This indicates that the ongoing sell-off has turned out to be extreme, which might spur a relief rally.

Over the past 7 years, the expert stated that these zones have marked some of the best Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) opportunities in ETH’s history. Meanwhile, when momentum vanishes from the market, forward risk-reward often improves dramatically in the near-term.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com