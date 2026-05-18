Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ethereum’s sideways price action has continued, but demand for the leading altcoin on the institutional level has not yet cooled down. During this persistent price action, institutions across the sector have been quietly increasing their exposure to ETH, buying more of the altcoin.

Corporate Demand Pushes Ethereum Reserves Higher

A recent report has revealed an underlying persistent demand for Ethereum even as its price continues to face downside pressure. In the face of volatility, institutional investors have continued acquiring ETH as the amount of ETH held in corporate reserves climbs sharply to fresh levels.

According to Crypto Patel, a researcher and on-chain analyst, the number of ETH collectively held in corporate reserves has recently reached 7.33 million ETH, valued at a whopping $16 billion. This figure marks its highest level yet.

The milestone shows that businesses across the crypto and financial sectors are becoming more open to treating Ethereum as a strategic part of long-term treasury and digital asset plans rather than just as a speculative asset. When institutions are buying, it often points to rising confidence in Ethereum and the network’s expanding role across the blockchain sector.

With roughly 6% of ETH’s total supply now sitting on corporate balance sheets, Crypto Patel has labeled this a rapidly growing institutional accumulation. Overall, the increase in corporate ETH reserves underscores ETH’s role as one of the leading assets for long-term investments in the broader and ever-dynamic cryptocurrency sector.

Small And Medium-Sized ETH Whales Are On A Selling Spree

It is important to note that sentiment toward Ethereum is not uniformly bullish. CW, a market expert and verified author at CryptoQuant, has outlined a negative shift in sentiment among small and medium-sized ETH whales.

In the expert’s post shared on the X platform, it is shown that the groups of key investors are steadily offloading their ETH holdings, indicating growing caution amid the current bearish market environment. These investors are likely selling their coins in order to secure more gains and prevent more losses.

While small and medium-sized whales continue to sell their ETH, large whales are doing the opposite as their balance has steadily increased. CW stated that this suggests that large whales are snatching up the coins being sold by these cohorts. In the meantime, this trend could play a critical role in shaping momentum, particularly when large holders begin positioning for potential upside.

Currently, the price of ETH is trading at $2,119, showing a more than 3% decline over the past day. However, after examining its price action on the 4-hour time frame, CW noted that Ethereum has now entered a buy wall zone, which is acting as a key support zone for the altcoin. While ETH is in a buy wall zone, a region where robust demand might promote price stability and possibly spur a recovery, a sell wall has also emerged around the $2,250 price level, which also paints a potential bearish outlook for the token.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com