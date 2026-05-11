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Data shows the Estimated Leverage Ratio has seen a sharp decline for Ethereum on Binance, a sign that traders have been pulling back on risk.

Ethereum Leverage Ratio Has Dropped To A Value Of 0.57

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant Quicktake post, speculative activity in the Binance Ethereum derivatives market has observed a cooldown recently. The indicator of relevance here is the “Estimated Leverage Ratio” (ELR), which tracks the ratio between the ETH Open Interest and Derivatives Exchange Reserve.

The former metric, the Open Interest, measures the total amount of positions related to the cryptocurrency that are currently open on a given centralized derivatives exchange. Meanwhile, the latter is the amount of the asset sitting in wallets connected to that platform. Since the ELR takes the ratio of the two, it essentially tells us about how much leverage investors are opting for against the average position.

When the value of the indicator is high, it means the Open Interest is significant compared to the Exchange Reserve. Such a trend suggests the average trader on the exchange is opting for a high amount of risk. On the other hand, the metric being low implies investors aren’t taking on much leverage on their positions, a potential sign that market interest in speculative activity is low.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Ethereum ELR for Binance over the last few months:

The value of the metric seems to have plunged over the last few weeks | Source: CryptoQuant

As displayed in the above graph, the Ethereum ELR for Binance surged to a high level back in March. This uptick in leverage usage coincided with a recovery run in the cryptocurrency. The rally failed to sustain, and with it, speculation also noted a cooldown. In April, the market again made a recovery, and while investors took some risks initially, the ELR interestingly ended up following an overall downtrend. This means that this new surge hasn’t been able to attract the more speculative traders to the cryptocurrency.

Today, the ELR is sitting at a value of 0.57, implying that the Open Interest is 57% of the Binance derivatives reserve. For comparison, the metric peaked at 0.76 back in March. While the decline in the indicator does signal that investors have become more risk-averse, it may not entirely be a bad sign for Ethereum. In the past, periods with extreme leverage usage in the derivatives market have often unwound with volatility.

Given that the ELR has calmed down recently, it’s possible that the market could show some stability in the near future. That said, it only remains to be seen how the metric will develop in the coming days.

ETH Price

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading around $2,330, unchanged from one week ago.

Looks like the price of the coin has been consolidating recently | Source: ETHUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com