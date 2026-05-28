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With bearish pressure building across the cryptocurrency market, the Ethereum price is steadily dropping toward the $1,950 mark once again, a level last seen in March. Despite the altcoin’s declining price action and general unfavorable market conditions, large ETH holders seem to be holding onto their positions.

What Ethereum Whales Are Doing In This Pullback

Ethereum’s large investors have remained resilient in recent market sessions. While ETH’s price has struggled to sustain strong momentum, these key investors continue to hold on to their positions rather than aggressively reduce their exposure or sell off their coins.

In a waning market environment, the activity of large holders is closely monitored as it typically provides more insight into long-term market conviction and sentiment among institutional investors. This trend is seen in the Ethereum Whale Vs Retail Delta metric, which has flipped toward the upside once again.

As reported by CW, a verified data analyst at the CryptoQuant platform and crypto investor, the crucial metric has now surpassed the 0.5 level and continues to move in an upward direction. When this metric flips upward, it is a sign that whales are regaining influence over the market, reflecting renewed confidence in the asset’s long-term prospects.

Amid ongoing volatility in ETH’s price action, the large investors have shifted into an accumulation phase as they quietly and rapidly increase their long positions in the altcoin. Should this trend continue over the following days and weeks, it could play a critical role in shaping the altcoin’s next trajectory.

Another aspect that is picking up again is the Ethereum Futures market. CW revealed that movement in the market is steadily increasing, as investors start to lean toward the upside for ETH. Open Interest (OI) has transitioned into an upward direction alongside a persistent rise in long positions.

Investors appear to be taking advantage of the current downside performance of ETH’s price rather than exiting the market in fear. Furthermore, this activity suggests that investors may be positioning for the altcoin’s next major rally.

This Metric Could Support ETH’s Next Move

Bullish momentum is starting to reflect on several key Ethereum metrics even as prices trend downward. Ali Charts, a seasoned crypto investor and data analyst, has outlined a renewed shift, emerging in the ETH market as the Market Value To Realized Value (MVRV) metric declines below the 0.8 level.

However, this bullish development may fade soon. According to Ali Charts, whenever ETH drops below the 0.8 MVRV band, the move is not sustained for very long. Data shows that in the past, this exact zone represented a high-probability macro accumulation window. At the same time, this window could build the ultimate foundation for the next major bull market.

At the time of writing, the ETH price was trading at $1,980, demonstrating a nearly 5% decline in the last 24 hours. However, its trading volume is moving in an opposite direction, rising by more than 17% over the past day.

Featured image from Pxfuel, chart from Tradingview.com