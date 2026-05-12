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Ethereum and its broader ecosystem are once again in the crypto spotlight following a recent statement by its founder. The founder has recently publicly declared the ETH network as the leading hub for AI operations, triggering a frenzy across the crypto community.

Ethereum At The Center Of the AI Economy

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, has made yet another bold statement regarding ETH and its evolving ecosystem. In the face of blockchain growth, the crypto figure is making a compelling link between the ETH network and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As shared by Etherealize on the X platform, this compelling statement from Buterin was made in a recent interview with the OKX crypto platform. In the interview, the founder has described the Ethereum blockchain as a potential economic layer for the rapidly evolving AI sector.

The concept is likely backed by ETH’s capacity to offer AI-driven apps and agents, decentralized payments, smart contracts, identity systems, and trustless coordination. Currently, the AI sector is experiencing major growth. Therefore, the need for a transparent and programmable financial infrastructure arises, which is where Ethereum comes in.

According to Buterin, ETH is one of the most natural ways to allow applications and cooperation between many different players in the long term, in the absence of a third party agreeing on who to trust. “The other thing is also the economic layer, and this is the layer where blockchains can support AIs,” the founder added.

Buterin’s statement is part of his strong belief in ETH playing a large role in the future of decentralized AI. He claims that if more decentralized AI is owned by a player, it means they have different Als (agents, programs) that are controlled by diverse people, with the need to connect with one another.

In addition, an economic layer is necessary for that connection to be feasible. Nonetheless, cooperation is usually based on either economic incentives and rules or on central control. Once the economic system is finally set up, it will lead to more decentralized interaction between Als.

A Cooldown Is Taking Place In The ETH Market

After a period of increased activity, a notable calm has unfolded across the Ethereum market, particularly on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amid the gradual return of bullish momentum, the ETH Exchange Flux Balance is demonstrating signs of reduced activity. This trend points to a shift in traders’ behavior and market intent.

During this phase, Alphractal, an on-chain data analytics platform, highlighted that smart money trends whisper first. Data shows that the inflow/outflow delta on Ethereum has compressed for days while price drifts sideways.

On the Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) front, ETH Spot ETFs have experienced 9 straight days of inflows. Over $101.2 million was recorded on May 1, with Year-To-Date (YTD) reaching about $14 billion. ETH quiet exchange flows and loud ETF demand simply imply that supply is leaving the other book.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com