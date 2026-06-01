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Justin Bons, the CIO of Cyber Capital—described as Europe’s oldest crypto investment fund—used X (previously Twitter) on Monday to deliver a pointed critique of Ethereum (ETH) and its co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Bons said he views the network’s current direction as a “fatal combination,” arguing that what he sees as centralized control is being paired with broader “dysfunction.”

He framed his argument around what he called Ethereum’s “fatal” governance and scaling choices, and he went further by alleging that Vitalik is acting like a dictator who is steering ETH toward “oblivion.”

Ethereum’s Next ‘Blunder’

In his message, Bons claimed that Buterin is dictating how Ethereum evolves, and that this approach has led ETH to lose ground in both usage and fees. He specifically pointed to what he described as an “L2 scaling” roadmap, saying the strategy has not delivered the competitiveness he believes Ethereum should have.

Ethereum is “scaling,” but not in a way that he believes matters in the market. In his account, the network is increasing capacity without delivering speed in a competitive sense, leaving ETH “utterly uncompetitive” in the most lucrative use cases.

Bons then singled out the ZKEVM roadmap, calling it what he views as the next “blunder” in Ethereum’s history. He argued that the project would consume years while producing little, and he linked the roadmap’s approach to fraud-proof computation times that he said require slow block times.

In his view, that slows the chain “permanently,” because the design scales only linearly. He also argued that the resulting system comes with additional centralization trade-offs, including what he called “builder centralization,” which he said makes the decisions difficult to justify from an engineering perspective.

SOL, HYPE, And NEAR As Alternatives

Bons also took issue with the standard rebuttal to such concerns: the claim that decentralization is still the overriding priority. He argued that decentralization is not free, and that fees ultimately fund the network’s decentralization and security.

For him, making Ethereum less useful threatens its long-term decentralization, producing what he described as a situation where competitors can be faster, cheaper, and more decentralized, while also remaining scarce and secure.

He concluded from this line of reasoning that Ethereum’s argument for itself becomes narrower over time—leaving, in his view, the remaining pitch to essentially become “a speculative meme-cult dynamic.”

Bons then pivoted to alternatives. He argued there are “plenty” of options and suggested that networks with the highest fees and usage are Solana (SOL) and Hyperliquid (HYPE).

NEAR is a “great option,” Bons said, adding that at scale it is more decentralized than Ethereum. He claimed SOL’s performance compared to Ethereum could change materially as its staking participation increases.

He also mentioned Cardano (ADA), even while calling it a critic’s target for scalability in general, saying he believes ADA is more decentralized than Ethereum “today,” citing what he presented as comparable validator counts and robust on-chain governance.

No Path To Recovery?

Bons concluded that, in his view, there is “no hope” for Ethereum because mechanisms for change are captured. He said “political analysis” suggests the leadership is “more extreme than ever,” that opposition has been pushed out.

Cyber Capital’s CIO used all of these points to declare that Ethereum has “failed,” stating that it has “already lost” and that there is no way to correct course from where he believes the network stands now.

At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,997, having recorded losses of 15% over the past month, while also widening the gap with all-time high records of around $5,000 by 60%.

Featured image created with OpenArt; chart from TradingView.com