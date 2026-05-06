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Ethereum and its ecosystem are known for introducing key upgrades that are aimed at improving the network’s efficiency. With its latest upgrade, which is currently gaining notable attention across the community, the leading network could see a major flip in its scaling narrative.

New Levels Of Efficiency For The Ethereum Network

As the market sees a fresh wave of adoption, a pivotal moment is approaching for Ethereum, which is centered around its next major upgrade. Anticipation is already building around this upgrade, dubbed Glamsterdam, as it begins to take shape.

The proposed upgrade is anticipated to be crucial in furthering the network’s long-term strategy, with an emphasis on enhancing scalability, efficiency, and the general user experience. According to Ethereum Daily on X, the upcoming upgrade could be much bigger than what most people anticipate.

Over the years, the primary scaling narrative of ETH has revolved around its layer 2 solutions. However, with the latest Glamsterdam upgrade, this narrative becomes bigger as the ETH network is improving the base layer in addition to growing around it. If this upgrade plays out well, Ethereum layer 1 will become faster, more powerful, and more sustainable, without the need to sacrifice decentralization.

After a week-long core developer workshop in Svalbard, Ethereum contributors aligned on a bold target. This prediction states that the gas limit on the ETH network will reach $200 million following the inception of Glamsterdam, which is a key landmark in the network’s journey.

What this means is that the Ethereum layer 1 solution might be gearing up for a major jump, with increased capacity. Meanwhile, the upgrade continues to protect decentralization, node accessibility, and network health in the long term.

Transaction Count On ETH Hits A New Milestone

Prior to the anticipated Glasterdam upgrade, activity on the Ethereum network is already booming, with transactions spiking to notable levels. Everstake, a leading global non-custodial staking infrastructure provider, has outlined a new milestone for ETH in terms of transaction counts carried out on the network.

Data shows that the network closed April with an astonishing 72.83 million transactions, marking its highest monthly volume ever recorded. Such growth highlights increasing adoption and reinforces ETH’s position within the broader blockchain landscape.

In Everstake’s view, adoption is not about hype, but rather, it is about the numbers on-chain. This massive milestone proves that the world is actively leveraging the Ethereum blockchain more than ever before. Given the wave of adoption, the network has become unstoppable, and conviction around it has never been stronger.

ETH price was trading at the $2,370 zone after falling by nearly 1% in the last 24 hours, as shown on CoinMarketCap. While its price has moved downward, its trading volume has followed suit, recording an over 17% decline over the past day.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com