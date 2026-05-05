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Bitcoin may be the largest cryptocurrency asset in the space, but Ethereum, on the other hand, continues to control a large share of the market. In recent market activity, the Ethereum network is starting to surpass the Bitcoin network in terms of capital value movement on-chain.

Capital Flowing Through Ethereum Than Bitcoin

As the crypto market adjusts, flipping from bearish to bullish, a bold claim around Ethereum and Bitcoin is stirring a debate across the community. Nomad, a market expert and investor, has announced on the X platform that the Ethereum network is now moving more value on-chain than Bitcoin.

Such a statement suggests a notable change in dynamics between the two largest networks. While Bitcoin is seeing reduced activity, ETH’s role in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), stablecoins, and tokenized assets continues to expand, leading to a spike in transaction volume and the movement of value on-chain.

Should this pattern be maintained over time, it might indicate a broader shift in how funds flow across blockchain ecosystems. In a few years, the expert believes that Ethereum will move multiple times the amount of money being moved on any other blockchain in the sector. “Ethereum typically moves more value on-chain than Bitcoin,” Nomad added.

The expert has drawn attention to 2025 data, which shows that the daily on-chain/transaction volume on the ETH network is averaging over $17 billion. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin network was a little behind ETH with an on-chain volume of $16 billion.

DeFi, stablecoins, and smart contracts largely drove ETH’s surge in on-chain volume. Bitcoin, on the other hand, focused on being a store of value, and the amount of transfers carried out on the network was often fewer but larger.

Currently, Ethereum’s entire ecosystem, including Layer 2 solutions, manages far more extensive economic activities. Despite the massive growth and large market coverage of ETH and BTC, Nomad still believes that both assets are early, especially ETH, which is just 10 years old.

ETH See Continued Accumulation From Investors

After its recent rebound in price, Ethereum has managed to fuel the bullish sentiment among investors, which has been present for years. A data analyst at CryptoQuant and crypto investor known as CW shared that the accumulation of ETH is still ongoing. A notable asset of this trend is that it has been observed for over 2 years, reflecting confidence in the altcoin’s long-term value.

Despite the persistent price fluctuations between the $2,200 and $4,800 range, CW highlighted that large investors or whales have continued to accumulate the altcoin. With this wave of buying activity, the expert has declared that ETH is still in the accumulation zone.

Moving on to price action, the current value of ETH is nearly the same as the Realized Price of the accumulation address, making this moment a pivotal one for the altcoin and its near-term future. At the time of writing, the ETH price was trading at $2,381, recording a nearly 1% rise in the past day.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from Tradingview.com