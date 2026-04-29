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Amid the renewed bullish momentum of Ethereum’s price, a key divergence has been spotted among ETH traders across the evolving market. While derivatives trading across ETH has picked up pace in the face of improving conditions, spot market volume is trending toward the downside.

Derivatives Gain Control Of The Ethereum Market

Ethereum is experiencing a crucial shift in its market structure as traders lean toward derivatives trading once again. It is clearly evident that ETH derivatives trading is starting to demonstrate robust dominance while activity in the spot market declines.

Such a divergence suggests that speculative positioning and leverage bets are taking the spotlight among Ethereum traders, and direct buying and selling activity is slowing down. During this period, it creates a more fragile environment where liquidations and sudden changes in attitude can amplify price fluctuations.

Arab Chain, a market expert and verified author at the CryptoQuant platform, revealed this change in investors’ behavior using the Ethereum Perp-Spot Volume Imbalance Z-Score on Binance, the leading trading platform. The expert stated that this pattern is an indication of a stronger focus among traders on short-term speculation and the use of leverage rather than actual asset accumulation.

In the most recent, it can be seen that the price of ETH was sitting at approximately $2,322, with the volume of perpetual trading hitting around 4.47 million ETH. This is extremely significant when compared to the spot market, which saw about 300 ETH. While the gap between derivatives and spot expands, it continues to produce a Volume Imbalance of 0.87. When positioned at this level, it often signals clear dominance of derivatives trading activity.

Historically, this imbalance is known for sparking increased risk appetite among traders due to more participants relying on leveraged contracts to generate quick returns. A behavior like this is mostly accompanied by higher volatility, especially during sudden price movements that may trigger large-scale liquidations.

On the other hand, the continued weakness in spot market volumes reflects fading demand for long-term investments. However, this trend is a key factor for maintaining any bullish trend. Interestingly, strong spot activity typically supports more stable market conditions rather than just speculation.

With perpetual trading clearly dominating, the overall data indicates that speculation is currently the primary driver of the Ethereum market. Arab Chain predicts that if this imbalance persists, it may lead to sharp price movements in the short term. This will be particularly evident when the market direction begins to shift or liquidity in leverage positions starts to decline.

ETH Leading In Terms Of Holders Base

In the growing crypto market, Ethereum has emerged as the leading network with the largest number of holders. Everstake shared a report from Santiment, which shows that the network has reached an incredible milestone of 189.49 million non-empty wallet addresses. When compared to Bitcoin, this is 3.2 times larger than BTC’s holder base.

Such staggering results solely imply that the market has fundamentally shifted toward utility. Even though BTC remains the ultimate store of value, ETH is the foundation currency of the Web3 space. This is because users’ holding desire is highly linked to their increased need to transact, build, and interact across the entire ecosystem.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com