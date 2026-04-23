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Ethereum has been consolidating below $2,400 for weeks, building a base that the market has been watching with growing anticipation. The technical structure suggests a breakout is being prepared rather than delayed — and fresh data from Arkham Intelligence has just added a layer of institutional context that reframes what the current consolidation may actually represent.

Three newly created wallets, identified by Arkham as likely linked to Bitmine, have just received 100,000 ETH from BitGo — approximately $233.7 million in a single transfer. The wallets are new. The custody provider is institutional. The timing is deliberate.

That kind of on-chain movement does not happen by accident. BitGo is one of the most significant institutional digital asset custodians in the industry, and transfers of this scale from institutional custody to newly created wallets typically reflect a coordinated acquisition rather than routine portfolio management. The 100,000 ETH figure alone represents a meaningful slice of Ethereum’s liquid supply — and coming on top of Bitmine’s already substantial staked position, it suggests the company’s accumulation strategy is not slowing down.

For a market consolidating just below a key resistance level, the arrival of $233 million in fresh institutional capital into newly created wallets is precisely the kind of signal that changes the structural picture. The question is what Bitmine plans to do with it next.

The World’s Largest Ethereum Treasury Keeps Getting Larger

As of April 19, 2026, Bitmine holds 4,976,485 ETH — approximately 4.12% of Ethereum’s entire circulating supply — making it the largest corporate Ethereum treasury in the world. With 3,334,637 ETH staked through its MAVAN validator network, generating approximately $221 million in annualized staking revenue, the company has built something that goes well beyond a speculative position. It is infrastructure.

What makes Bitmine’s accumulation particularly notable is when it has been happening. The firm remains one of the few large digital asset treasuries still actively buying amid the recent volatility in crypto, with most peers having slowed or halted purchases entirely. Bitmine has accelerated its acquisition pace for four consecutive weeks, scaling from a prior weekly average to more than 100,000 ETH in the most recent period — its largest single-week haul of 2026.

The conviction behind that pace is explicit. Chairman Tom Lee has publicly argued that the current crypto downturn is nearing its end, pointing to historical patterns in which crypto bear markets have coincided with equity drawdowns of at least 20% — a threshold the current cycle has not reached.

At the current pace, Bitmine could reach its stated goal of controlling 5% of Ethereum’s total supply by mid-summer 2026. Every week it buys, the available float shrinks a little further.

Ethereum Price Structure Reclaims Key Range

Ethereum is attempting to stabilize above the $2,300 level after a volatile multi-month structure that has been defined by sharp expansions followed by equally aggressive retracements. The weekly chart shows ETH recovering from the February capitulation low near $1,800, where high-volume selling marked a local exhaustion point. Since then, price has formed a series of higher lows, suggesting early-stage accumulation rather than continuation of the broader downtrend.

However, the recovery remains technically incomplete. ETH is now testing the confluence of the 100-week and 200-week moving averages, both acting as dynamic resistance in the $2,300–$2,600 range. Historically, this zone has been decisive. Previous attempts to reclaim it have failed, leading to renewed downside pressure.

Volume adds nuance. The spike during the February selloff contrasts with relatively declining volume on the recovery, indicating that the current move lacks the same level of conviction. This raises a valid question: is this a structural reversal, or simply a relief rally within a broader range?

If ETH consolidates above $2,300 and absorbs supply, the next logical target sits near $2,800. Failure to hold this level would likely reintroduce downside risk toward the $2,000 region.

Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com