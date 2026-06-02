Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

After a persistent bearish performance, Ethereum’s price is now hovering below the $2,000 mark, raising questions about its stability. ETH may be struggling with volatility, but its short-term outlook appears to be quite bullish as the altcoin mirrors a historical pattern that presents an impending rebound.

ETH’s Price And Investors’ Current Behavior

Ethereum is once again exhibiting a market pattern that emerged at a significant juncture in its price action over the past few months, sparking conjecture that a potential bounce may be imminent. Rekt Capital, a crypto analyst and investor, has found parallels between current price behavior and the past few months that preceded notable changes in momentum, making the trend a crucial area of attention.

As seen in the chart, this trend involves a monthly close below its multi-year upward trend. According to the expert, Ethereum has recently made this key monthly close for the second time in the last 5 months, increasing the likelihood of ETH mirroring its price action of early 2026. Rekt Capital highlighted that the last time the altcoin mostly closed below the trend line of its multi-year uptrend, the price experienced a limited move to the upside. However, it later got rejected, sparking a steady downward trend.

Currently, the rallies originating from this trend line are clearly weakening, and the multi-year upward trend is likely faltering. In the meantime, the altcoin needs to at least keep the 2026 lows and/or reclaim the upward trend to avoid deeper downside.

Michael Van De Poppe, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and founder of MNFund, revealed that ETH is in the area of interest for entry points after a period of sideways price action. This analysis suggests that the ETH market structure is shifting, creating ideal entry opportunities.

However, with the CLARITY Act vote, this month is a decisive one for the altcoin, which the expert believes is providing the ideal “Sell the rumor, Buy the News” type of scenario. Once the bill is passed, Van De Poppe urges immediate positioning in DeFi, as it is highly likely that ETH will experience a lot of upside. Thus, the expert expresses his intention to add more ETH to his portfolio.

Large Investors Are Accumulating More Ethereum

Data shows that investors are already positioning for an upcoming surge as they steadily add more Ethereum to their portfolios. Leon reported that this renewed accumulation is observed among big whales or large investors, particularly wallet addresses holding at least 100,000 ETH, despite ongoing heavy FUD.

Currently, these investors control a total of 17.41 million ETH, marking their highest level in the last 9 weeks. When compared to the ETH total supply, this purchase represents about 22.03%, marking a 10-week high. Since mid-April 2026, their holdings have grown considerably despite strong downward pressure on the price of ETH.

These investors, also considered as smart money, are quietly buying the dip instead of selling, but retail investors are panicking and spreading FUD. This is a classic whale behavior where they see long-term value in ETH way bigger than short-term noise.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com