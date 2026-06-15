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XRP traders have a cleaner setup to watch this week: the $1.20 level on the chart, and a sharp rotation in wallet-flow activity toward South Korea’s Upbit exchange.

TL;DR

XRP is pushing toward the $1.20 area as traders watch a sharp shift in exchange-flow data.

CryptoQuant data shows Upbit’s XRP net wallet flow dominance rising from 13% to 31% between June 7 and June 14.

The setup gives bulls a clear level to watch, but XRP still needs price confirmation.

Why Upbit Matters For XRP

CryptoQuant data shows Upbit’s XRP Net Wallet Flow Dominance rose from 13% on June 7 to 31% on June 14, reaching its highest level since May 2024. That is a big shift. It means Upbit is now showing the strongest concentration of XRP deposit-wallet activity among major exchanges.

XRP has always had a distinctive trading profile. It often sees strong retail interest, fast rotations, and heavy participation from specific regional markets. South Korea is one of the most important of those markets.

When Upbit’s share of XRP wallet-flow activity rises sharply, traders pay attention because it can signal a shift in where momentum is building. It does not automatically mean buyers are about to take full control, but it does show that activity is no longer evenly distributed across exchanges.

The $1.20 Level Is The Line To Beat

The $1.20 area is useful because it is both simple and visible. Traders do not need a complicated chart to understand it. A clean break above that zone would suggest bulls are starting to win the short-term fight.

But XRP has to do more than briefly touch the level. The stronger signal would be a move above $1.20 followed by a hold, especially if volume expands and broader market conditions remain supportive.

If XRP breaks above the level and quickly falls back under it, the setup becomes less convincing. That would suggest the move was more of a liquidity sweep or momentum spike than a real shift in structure.

Flow Data Is Helpful, But Not Perfect

There is one important caution: wallet flows are not the same thing as direct spot buying.

Exchange activity can reflect deposits, withdrawals, internal wallet management, market-maker positioning, or short-term speculation. That means the Upbit signal should be treated as context, not a guarantee.

Still, context matters. A major change in flow dominance at the same time price is pressing resistance is more interesting than either signal on its own.

What Bulls Need Now

For XRP bulls, the ideal setup is straightforward: Upbit activity remains elevated, price breaks above $1.20, and the broader altcoin market does not roll over.

If Bitcoin stays firm, XRP has a better chance of converting the current flow signal into a real breakout. If Bitcoin weakens, XRP may struggle even with stronger exchange-specific activity.

Right now, XRP has attention, a clear resistance level, and a fresh data point supporting the move. The next step is price confirmation.

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