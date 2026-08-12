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Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared a comparison between Ethereum’s earlier roadmap and a newer L1 “Strawmap,” highlighting privacy and quantum safety as higher-priority research areas.

The post points to several notable changes, including more emphasis on native privacy requirements, keyed nonces, shielded pools, quantum safety, and a move away from Verkle trees toward Poseidon binary trees.

This should not be treated as a final Ethereum governance decision.

The L1 Strawmap is a planning and research tool, not a hard fork commitment. Ethereum’s roadmap evolves through research, implementation, client work, community debate, and eventual upgrade processes.

Still, when Buterin highlights privacy and quantum safety, the ecosystem pays attention.

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TL;DR

Vitalik Buterin compared Ethereum’s older roadmap with a newer L1 Strawmap.

Privacy and quantum safety appear higher in the planning stack.

The post is research direction, not a binding governance decision.

https://x.com/VitalikButerin/status/1822262973950150965

Why Privacy Is Moving Up

Ethereum’s privacy problem has always been obvious.

Public blockchains are transparent by default. That is useful for auditability, but it creates problems for payments, payroll, trading, donations, enterprise activity, identity, and personal financial data.

Most ordinary users do not want their full financial history visible to anyone who knows their wallet address.

That is why native privacy keeps returning as a roadmap priority.

Keyed nonces, shielded pools, and related tools can help make privacy more practical at the protocol or application layer. The challenge is balancing privacy with compliance, usability, scalability, and security.

Ethereum has avoided quick fixes because privacy is not just a feature. It affects the whole user model.

Quantum Safety Is Becoming Less Theoretical

Quantum risk has long felt distant.

But serious roadmaps need to think in years, not weeks. If quantum-capable attacks become practical later, networks with enormous value secured by cryptographic assumptions will need transition plans before the threat becomes immediate.

That is why moving quantum safety higher in the research stack matters.

It does not mean Ethereum is about to be broken by quantum computers. It means the ecosystem is planning for a future where today’s cryptographic assumptions may need updating.

That kind of preparation is exactly what long-lived base layers should be doing.

The Verkle-To-Poseidon Shift Is Technical But Important

The roadmap comparison also points to a shift away from Verkle trees toward Poseidon binary trees.

For many users, this sounds deeply technical, and it is. But these data-structure choices affect how Ethereum handles state, proofs, scalability, and future compatibility with advanced cryptographic systems.

Ethereum’s roadmap has always involved hard trade-offs.

A design that looks attractive in one phase may become less attractive when research evolves. The move toward different tree structures suggests the research community is refining assumptions around proof systems, performance, and long-term upgrade paths.

That is normal for Ethereum, but it can feel messy from the outside.

Not A Hard Fork Announcement

The key caution is that roadmap discussion is not the same as scheduled activation.

Ethereum does not change because one post says it should. Changes require implementation, testing, client support, community acceptance, and coordination across the ecosystem.

The L1 Strawmap helps guide thinking.

It does not force validators, developers, apps, or users into a specific upgrade tomorrow.

That is why the right framing is research direction, not policy.

Ethereum’s Long-Term Priorities Are Changing

The bigger story is that Ethereum’s priorities are maturing.

The network has already moved through proof-of-stake, scaling layers, fee-market upgrades, and execution improvements. The next decade of Ethereum may focus more on privacy, security against future cryptographic threats, state management, and making the base layer sustainable for billions of users.

That is less flashy than a new DeFi cycle, but it is arguably more important.

Ethereum is trying to become durable infrastructure.

Buterin’s Strawmap comparison gives a window into what that durability may require: stronger privacy, quantum-aware design, and a willingness to revise technical plans when better options emerge.

This article is based on Vitalik Buterin’s public Ethereum L1 Strawmap comparison.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on publicly available market and on-chain data. at X